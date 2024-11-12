Catch Indian thrash metal band Dreadhammer live at this upcoming Mumbai festival

A Kolkata-based thrash metal band will debut at the Mahindra Independence Rock festival after winning the annual online talent hunt

(From left) Supriyo Dawn, Rishav Bhattacharya and Soumava Chatterjee at Bangladesh Thrashfest 2024. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

When Kolkata-based guitarist Rishav Bhattacharya found himself sitting next to a Bangladeshi gentleman on his bus ride to a music festival in Dhaka earlier this year, he knew a conversation about their shared cultural and artistic heritage was on the cards. And so, they talked about heavy metal music.

“Bangladesh has a thriving metal scene; they are serious about their indie bands,” Bhattacharya tells us. The guitarist’s only complaint — the never-ending traffic jams in the neighbouring country. As Bhattacharya heads westward this weekend with his band Dreadhammer to perform in Mumbai, he might be in for a nostalgic trip of sorts.

The young band comprising Bhattacharya, Supriyo Dawn, Soumava Chatterjee, and Samantak Kundu, is a risk-taking lot. Defying the classical music and Rabindrasangeet obsession in their households was just the beginning. “We decided to try our luck by tagging the Mumbai festival while posting our performance from Bangladesh online one afternoon. Being declared the winners by icons like Uday Benegal was a pleasant surprise,” the artiste shares.

Taking inspiration from pioneers in the genre like Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and newer bands like Havok, the band’s sound — evident in their debut EP Sovereign — is reminiscent of the rise of thrash metal in the 1980s, yet refreshingly modern. “No escape, no remorse, lust for blood and broken bones,” Bhattacharya sings in the EP. He assures us we’ll find a friendlier sight if we catch them offstage. “When the show’s over, we sit back and enjoy a beer together,” he laughs.

As for how hectic these shows get, it depends on which city you catch the band in. “Kolkata’s scene has plateaued in terms of patrons. We have been trying to expand our reach, but there are only so many people you can reach while playing the same few venues,” the frontman reveals, adding that the Mumbai gig and the exposure it brings will hopefully help Dreadhammer hit the nail on its head.

ON November 16; 3 pm onwards

AT Jawa Yezdi Stage, Bayview Lawns, Princess Dock Building, Mazgaon.

ENTRY Rs 1,500 onwards

Rock with it

Catch these iconic bands at the upcoming festival

>> Indus Creed

Witness prog-metal pioneers Zubin Balaporia, Uday Benegal and Mahesh Tinaiker live.

ON November 16

>> Bloodywood

Shake a leg or headbang to this New Delhi-based band’s dance-y take on metal.

ON November 17

>> Girish and The Chronicles

This Sikkim-born Bengaluru-based rock collective headed by Girish Pradhan will remind the city what classic ‘80s hard rock feels like.

ON November 16