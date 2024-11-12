Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Catch Indian thrash metal band Dreadhammer live at this upcoming Mumbai festival

Catch Indian thrash metal band Dreadhammer live at this upcoming Mumbai festival

Updated on: 13 November,2024 08:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

A Kolkata-based thrash metal band will debut at the Mahindra Independence Rock festival after winning the annual online talent hunt

Catch Indian thrash metal band Dreadhammer live at this upcoming Mumbai festival

(From left) Supriyo Dawn, Rishav Bhattacharya and Soumava Chatterjee at Bangladesh Thrashfest 2024. PIC COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Listen to this article
Catch Indian thrash metal band Dreadhammer live at this upcoming Mumbai festival
x
00:00

When Kolkata-based guitarist Rishav Bhattacharya found himself sitting next to a Bangladeshi gentleman on his bus ride to a music festival in Dhaka earlier this year, he knew a conversation about their shared cultural and artistic heritage was on the cards. And so, they talked about heavy metal music.


“Bangladesh has a thriving metal scene; they are serious about their indie bands,” Bhattacharya tells us. The guitarist’s only complaint — the never-ending traffic jams in the neighbouring country. As Bhattacharya heads westward this weekend with his band Dreadhammer to perform in Mumbai, he might be in for a nostalgic trip of sorts.


The young band comprising Bhattacharya, Supriyo Dawn, Soumava Chatterjee, and Samantak Kundu, is a risk-taking lot. Defying the classical music and Rabindrasangeet obsession in their households was just the beginning. “We decided to try our luck by tagging the Mumbai festival while posting our performance from Bangladesh online one afternoon. Being declared the winners by icons like Uday Benegal was a pleasant surprise,” the artiste shares.


Taking inspiration from pioneers in the genre like Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and newer bands like Havok, the band’s sound — evident in their debut EP Sovereign — is reminiscent of the rise of thrash metal in the 1980s, yet refreshingly modern. “No escape, no remorse, lust for blood and broken bones,” Bhattacharya sings in the EP. He assures us we’ll find a friendlier sight if we catch them offstage. “When the show’s over, we sit back and enjoy a beer together,” he laughs.  

As for how hectic these shows get, it depends on which city you catch the band in. “Kolkata’s scene has plateaued in terms of patrons. We have been trying to expand our reach, but there are only so many people you can reach while playing the same few venues,” the frontman reveals, adding that the Mumbai gig and the exposure it brings will hopefully help Dreadhammer hit the nail on its head.

ON November 16; 3 pm onwards
AT Jawa Yezdi Stage, Bayview Lawns, Princess Dock Building, Mazgaon. 
LOG ON TO insider.in
ENTRY Rs 1,500 onwards

Rock with it

Catch these iconic bands at the upcoming festival

>> Indus Creed
Witness prog-metal pioneers Zubin Balaporia, Uday Benegal and Mahesh Tinaiker live.
ON November 16

>> Bloodywood
Shake a leg or headbang to this New Delhi-based band’s dance-y take on metal.
ON November 17

>> Girish and The Chronicles
This Sikkim-born Bengaluru-based rock collective headed by Girish Pradhan will remind the city what classic ‘80s hard rock feels like.
ON November 16 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Music mumbai mumbai guide lifestyle Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK