Celebrate Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh at this restaurant in Mumbai this March

Celebrate Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh at this restaurant in Mumbai this March

Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

A month-long fest puts the works of Vincent Van Gogh on a platter for Mumbaikars to try

Van Gogh coffee art; (right) Starry Night dessert

While you might not be able to own an iconic work of his art yet, you can definitely dine on one. If you are a fan of the famed Dutch master, Vincent Van Gogh, you might want to head to Andheri. This month-long celebration at Luv and Akash Deshpande’s new haunt, Luv, pays tribute to the old master through creations on the plate. In addition to their show-stopping Starry Night dessert and Van Gogh-inspired coffee art, visitors will take home an artistic postcard recalling the Dutch master’s prized creation. On the big day though, the restaurant will turn into a gallery hosting the works of Aadnya Manerkar and digital artist Ayush Shah, for a day-long exhibition.    


Till March 30; 12 pm to 11 pm 
At Luv Restaurant, Sterling Apartments, Sundervan Complex Road, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. 
CALL 9920781422



