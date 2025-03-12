A month-long fest puts the works of Vincent Van Gogh on a platter for Mumbaikars to try

Van Gogh coffee art; (right) Starry Night dessert

Listen to this article Celebrate Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh at this restaurant in Mumbai this March x 00:00

While you might not be able to own an iconic work of his art yet, you can definitely dine on one. If you are a fan of the famed Dutch master, Vincent Van Gogh, you might want to head to Andheri. This month-long celebration at Luv and Akash Deshpande’s new haunt, Luv, pays tribute to the old master through creations on the plate. In addition to their show-stopping Starry Night dessert and Van Gogh-inspired coffee art, visitors will take home an artistic postcard recalling the Dutch master’s prized creation. On the big day though, the restaurant will turn into a gallery hosting the works of Aadnya Manerkar and digital artist Ayush Shah, for a day-long exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till March 30; 12 pm to 11 pm

At Luv Restaurant, Sterling Apartments, Sundervan Complex Road, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

CALL 9920781422