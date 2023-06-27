Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Fiona Fernandez | fiona.fernandez@mid-day.com

The paper cup from Good Luck Restaurant. Pic/Ashish Raje

Bandra's Good Luck Restaurant's takeaway tea cups are now personalised with their signage
Like many hardcore Bombaywallahs, this writer too shares a bittersweet equation with the monsoons. Small, comforting joys come in the form of views of a washed-up, less-dusty city and refreshingly green urban fauna whilst on our commute, and yes, the never-ending urge to sip on chai. So, each time a saviour in the newsroom decides to sponsor a round of the favoured beverage, thus sparing the rest of having to brave the downpour, it is met with relief and joy. 


Most recently, we were ‘lucky’ (pun intended) and thrilled to receive a serving of chai from Bandra landmark Good Luck Restaurant near Mehboob Studios. While we’ve been a fan of their kheema ghotala and egg masala in the past, their chai, a robust Irani version would typically be gulped down as part of a rushed routine. But, as we weathered the first lashing of a delayed monsoon, it tasted better and was the ideal wake-up on a drippy Saturday. 


While sipping on it, we noticed that their thermocol cups sported the identifiable logo and signage that we are used to spotting as one draws closer to this popular old-time Bandra eatery. While most hangouts serve their takeaway chai in regular white thermocol cups, we felt these folks deserve a shoutout for going the extra mile with this ‘designer’ version to add some colour and character to the chai experience. And a few more brownie points simply because they share their initials (the letters G and L) with this section (read: The Guide Loves).


At: Mehboob Khan Chowk, 106, Hill Road, near Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra West. 
Call: 26422250 
Cost: Rs 30 (per cup of tea)

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news culture news bandra indian food Food and drink

