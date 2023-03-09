Confined in charcoal

An artist retraces her moments and routines from the lockdown in a poignant set of artworks that go up on display at a SoBo gallery

Stuck in the Shadows drawn using charcoal on handmade khadi paper

Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti once said — The objective of art is to not reproduce reality, but create a reality of the same intensity. And while art is beautiful to look at, not every canvas makes you introspect. “For me, art is pervasive,” says Shakuntala Kulkarni, reflecting on her exhibition, Quieter than Silence: A compilation of short stories. The aggressive grey and black figures in the display that opens today immediately grab our attention, piercing through the deepest and darkest parts of our mind.

Although the artist has been associated with Chemould Prescott Road gallery for a long time, she will present her work in its environs for the first time in five years. “Her work might change mediums and forms, but there is a consistent thread that runs through her art. Kulkarni’s work depicts woman as a force and celebrates her in so many differing forms,” says Shireen Gandhy, the gallery’s creative director.



Fallen Warrior drawn with glass pencils on museum acrylic sheets

Kulkarni reveals that the minimalist charcoal paintings were inspired by her everyday life and its wonders, which she discovered while being confined to her home during the pandemic-induced lockdown. “This is like a compilation of short stories. There are about 40 large charcoal works on khadi paper; 62 works on glass and acrylic papers that should be viewed from the opposite of where I have actually painted them. I look at them as pages from a book where each group of drawings convey a story,” the artist explains. But while some of the works may depict darkness and pain, the artist shares that is not the entirety of the theme. “I have also laughed at myself. I do yoga and some of the artworks are inspired by the poses I was unable to pull off as I am quite stiff. So, it is not all that grim.”



Shakuntala Kulkarni

The septuagenarian tells us that for the first time in a while, her drawings won’t be accompanied by sculptures or movie screenings. Looking back at the overarching idea for this exhibition, Kulkarni adds, “Some of my works portray the atrocities on women and the violation of their bodies; they explain my helplessness. But they also talk about moving on with confidence, and not being hindered by any circumstances.”

Till: April 30; 10 am to 6 pm; 6 pm to 9 pm (today)

At: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, third floor, off Dr DN Road, Fort