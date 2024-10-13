Ace the corporate core aesthetic with these styling tips

The corporate core aesthetic has spilled over from K-pop to red carpets, and encompasses everything else in between. Here’s how to ace the trend

Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday rock the corp core look

It's the biggest fashion crossover we’ve witnessed in recent times — one that began with oversized blazers being worn with all manner of casual and even sporty separates, including shorts, skorts, tights and even jeans. And now, the other parts of your business wardrobe are slowly following suit, joining hands with your off-duty aesthetic to create a versatile trend known as ‘corp core’. “In many ways, this is the ultimate evolution of professional 9-to-5 attire and everyday fashion. We’re seeing this trend gain momentum in both the luxury and retail markets,” says fashion designer Sanjana Bubber. She points to influencer Dolly Singh’s recent turn on the red carpet, draped in a saree made of suiting material, as definitive proof of the trend tightening its hold over Indian fashionistas. That brings us to the all-important question: what does corp core actually include, and is there an easy way for you to emulate it?

Kriti Sanon in a chequered blazer; (right) Khushi Kapoor’s neutral look

Out of office

In essence, the corp core trend involves merging business attire that’s intended for the boardroom with elements of your own personal style — this could mean blending pieces that are strictly meant for boardrooms and office cubicles with more laidback styling, a hint of sexy, or chic luxury pieces, Bubber explains. Essential to this trend are tailored, well-fitted pieces in structured fabrics. “Avoid fabrics with stretch that tend to sit closer to your body. Opt for cotton-silk blends, worsted wool, suiting materials, linen or hemp that hold their shape well,” she elaborates. She also adds that in terms of prints, this trend lends itself especially well to stripes (of varying widths and densities) and checks, including windowpane, oxford and herringbone checks. For colours, stick to neutral shades such as black, navy blue, charcoal grey, pigeon grey and powder beige, she suggests.

Dolly Singh’s traditional take on the trend. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar says that the trend encompasses silhouettes such as boxy cropped blazers, which can be worn with high-waist pants; cropped button-ups paired with midi skirts; or even tailored cropped vests styled with paper bag trousers. “These combinations create a flattering and balanced shape, adding structure and style. Remember to balance proportions by combining cropped tops with high waisted structured bottoms and experiment with layering,” she suggests. Other flattering combinations include cropped blazers, jackets and shirts, which Ambekar terms as essential pieces, worn with high-waist bottoms such as wide-leg pants, skirts or shorts. Matching sets comprising cropped blazers and shorts can create a cohesive casual look, while a cropped shirt paired with a sleek A-line or pleated midi skirt creates a silhouette that is both sharp and laidback. Bubber adds that to master the aesthetic, you could try incorporating masculine cuts from the corporate world, such as a peak lapel, with very feminine pieces such as a corset or a pencil skirt. “At its very essence, the trend embraces androgyny and gender-fluid clothing, which is what the global fashion industry is moving towards,” she summarises.

Sanjana Bubber; Aanchal Bubber Mehta; Mitali Ambekar

Keeping it chic

A great way to add visual interest to a corp core look is with layers, says fashion designer Aanchal Bubber Mehta. “Layering lets you play with textures, silhouettes and colours, to keep your look from seeming too staid,” Mehta explains. An easy way to add a pop of colour is with coloured piping or a bright inner layer that peeks out from under a structured blazer or overcoat. She recommends carrying this aesthetic over to Indian apparel. “The saree is a power suit on its own. By choosing the right fabric and colours, swapping out a blouse for a more structured corset or vest, and adding an upper layer in the form of a coat or blazer, you could elevate your saree into something more dynamic. Similarly, pinstripe palazzo pants in suiting material, with a mid-thigh structured kurta or menswear jacket and a thin, pleated dupatta will exude power,” Mehta says.

When it comes to accessories, Mehta suggests keeping it simple, structured and understated. “Structured bags, leather belts, minimalistic metallic jewellery, and pointed pumps are all great picks. Make sure to pick power accessories with clean lines that do not take the focus away from the clothes,” she recommends. Ambekar suggests statement belts, chunky loafers, ankle boots and mini crossbody bags to further elevate the look while maintaining a modern edge.