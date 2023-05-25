A one-on-one session with instructor Vashima Aggarwal will help relax built-up tension. The session will focus on shifting and changing energies that block your mind by touching 32 points on the head

Pic/iStock

End your week with these relaxing activities in Mumbai

Yoga, the right way

Sign up for a three-day workshop by Sahaj Samadhi Dhyan Yoga that teaches easy skills to enhance one’s meditation techniques. The session aims to boost mental clarity and unlock your intuition.

On May 27 and 28, 11.30 am to 1.30 pm; May 29, 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm at B 103, Building 92, Tilak Nagar, Chembur. Log On To artofliving.org Call 9930146402 Cost Rs 3,200

Joni’s our pick

Relax to the soft folk rhythms of Joni Mitchell on a late weekend afternoon at a special vinyl listening session that will be curated by club member, Anushree Majumdar.

On May 27; 4 pm at The Revolver Club, Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim West. Log On To insider.in, Free

Access your energies

On May 25 to June 4; 12.40 pm to 4.40 pm at Citi Mall, New Link Road, Andheri West. Call 7738422234 (to book an appointment) Cost Rs7,500, Free