Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > End your week with these relaxing activities in Mumbai

End your week with these relaxing activities in Mumbai

Updated on: 25 May,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A one-on-one session with instructor Vashima Aggarwal will help relax built-up tension. The session will focus on shifting and changing energies that  block your mind by touching 32 points on the head

End your week with these relaxing activities in Mumbai

Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
End your week with these relaxing activities in Mumbai
x
00:00

Yoga, the right way


Sign up for a three-day workshop by Sahaj Samadhi Dhyan Yoga that teaches easy skills to enhance one’s meditation techniques. The session aims to boost mental clarity and unlock your intuition. 
On May 27 and 28, 11.30 am to 1.30 pm; May 29, 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm at B 103, Building 92, Tilak Nagar, Chembur. Log On To artofliving.org Call 9930146402 Cost Rs 3,200


Joni’s our pick


Joni’s our pick

Relax to the soft folk rhythms of Joni Mitchell on a late weekend afternoon at a special vinyl listening session that will be curated by club member, Anushree Majumdar. 
On May 27; 4 pm at The Revolver Club, Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim West. Log On To insider.in, Free

Access your energies

Access your energies

A one-on-one session with instructor Vashima Aggarwal will help relax built-up tension. The session will focus on shifting and changing energies that  block your mind by touching 32 points on the head. 
On May 25 to June 4; 12.40 pm to 4.40 pm at Citi Mall, New Link Road, Andheri West. Call 7738422234 (to book an appointment) Cost Rs7,500, Free

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide weekend guide Music yoga Self care

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK