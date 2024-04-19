Cyclists are indebted to James Starley, the father of the safety bicycle. On his birth anniversary tomorrow, ace this quiz, and check out how to join Mumbai’s cycling community

James Starley (right) in Royal Pavilion, Brighton, 1877. Pics Courtesy/Wikemedia commons

Listen to this article James Starley birth anniversary: Ace this quiz about the safety bicycle inventor and cycling x 00:00

1 Apart from bicycles, what other home appliance was James Starley engaged in manufacturing?

a) Gas oven

b) Sewing machine

c) Room heater

2Priced at 29 Pounds, 15 Schillings, the Psycho bicycle invented by James Starley and his brother was designed for ____. Name the section of society it was targeted at.

a) Women

b) Visually challenged

c) Differently abled

ADVERTISEMENT

A moment from Tour de France, 2020

3What were the earliest versions of cycles referred to as, because of being uncomfortable to use?

a) Hell riders

b) Boneshakers

c) Death trailers

4 Started in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, a French cyclist and journalist, what is the name of the world’s toughest and most prestigious cycling race?

a) French Open

b) Le Mans

c) Tour de France

5 Which of these bicycle models, invented in the 1970s, went on to become extremely popular across city streets?

a) BMX

b) Mountain bikes

c) Tricycles

6 Who is the all-time most decorated cyclist at the Olympics?

a) Christopher Hoy

b) Jason Kelly

c) Lance Armstrong

7What is the name of the bowl-shaped arena where indoor cycling races are held?

a) Hippodrome

b) Riding hall

c) Velodrome

CYCLING CLUBS

. Powai Pedals:

@powai_pedals

. Malad Cycling Club:

@malad_cycling_club

. SoBo Riders:

@thesoboriders

. Ghatkopar Cyclists Club:

@ghatkoparcyclistsclub

. Andheri Cycling Club:

@andheri_cycling_club

PEDAL AND HALT

A CURATION of the best bicycle themed cafés in the city that are a hit with the cycling community:

. Brevé: Shop No 12, Pearl Haven Apartments, Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony Mount Mary, Bandstand, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @brevebombay

. Bombay Cycle Café: Shop no 3, Churchway building, next to Churchway fruits and vegetables, IC Colony, Borivali West.

LOG ON TO @bombaycyclecafe

CALL 8655228314

. Mastermind Bicycle Café and Bar: LG-38-39, Nirmal Galaxy, Avior Corporate Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, P&T Staff Colony, Mulund West.

LOG ON TO @mastermindbicyclecafe

CALL 8591850161

Answers:

1. Sewing machine

2. Women

3. Boneshakers

4. Tour de France

5. BMX

6. Jason Kelly

7. Velodrome