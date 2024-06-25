Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Hearing impaired Odissi exponent Sonali Mohapatra will perform in Mumbai this week

Hearing-impaired Odissi exponent Sonali Mohapatra will perform in Mumbai this week

Updated on: 26 June,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

An Odissi artiste who overcame a hearing impairment to become an exponent of the dance form will present a solo show in SoBo

Hearing-impaired Odissi exponent Sonali Mohapatra will perform in Mumbai this week

Sonali Mohapatra performs at the Odissi International Festival

Listen to this article
Hearing-impaired Odissi exponent Sonali Mohapatra will perform in Mumbai this week
x
00:00

When Bhubaneswar-based Odissi exponent Sonali Mohapatra takes stage, her performance unfolds in two distinct worlds. One where she moves flawlessly to the audience’s awe, and another inside the artiste’s mind where a rerun of rigorous learnings and memorised rehearsals dictate each of her moves. Living with hearing impairment since the age of five, it’s one of the ways the artiste continues to kindle her passion for Odissi. Over a video call assisted by an interpreter, Mohapatra walks us through her journey, one step at a time.


“I would accompany my father, a trained vocalist himself, to Odissi shows. I remember being starstruck by the graceful dancers and mimicking them at home later,” the artiste reveals, adding that it took Nirmal Kumar Mohapatra, her father, some convincing to come around to the idea of his daughter taking up a dance form, knowing the inseparable part music and sound play in a dancer’s journey.



Mohapatra’s bid to adapt to her circumstances began with memorising taal and laya. “My father took a hiatus from his own career to help me memorise the rhythms to popular compositions. The training was intense. I couldn’t afford to miss a single beat. The room for error was non-existent,” she recalls. 

It’s this training, perhaps, that has helped the 45-year-old ace performances worldwide. “I can feel the mardala rhythm faintly. I wait for the first beat. When it is struck, it’s my cue to start singing the composition in my mind. The count plays in my head like a metronome, helping me understand what part of the composition I might be in,” Mohapatra explains.

When the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar awardee performs in Mumbai tomorrow, she’ll be walking, or rather dancing, down memory lane. Her father’s composition set to the story of Ardhanarishwara, a form of Shiva combined with Parvati, will make up the first half of the performance. Kede Chandha Jane Lo Sahi, the second piece, will witness Mohapatra narrate Hindu deity Krishna’s escapades and misadventures from his childhood. “I performed this piece at my first solo show in Cuttack as a 14-year-old. It was the first time that people waited for my autograph after a show. It has evolved with me and continues to change with every performance,” she shares.

While Mohapatra is evidently excited leading up to the show, we learn that she has a larger cause on her mind these days. Training young enthusiasts in her hometown in Bhubaneswar, she says, is a ‘full circle moment’. “I started off as a young enthusiast who knew little about the art form. When I teach students today, I am not only teaching them dance, but also values like dedicating yourself to the art form, relentless hard work, and above all, sacrifice,” she signs off.

ON June 27; 6.30 pm AT NCPA, Nariman Point. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY First come first serve

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news Arts and culture culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK