A Y2K staple, the dress over pants look has its fair share of fans and critics, and rightfully so. We asked experts to share easy ways to modernise the trend

Athiya Shetty sports a soft fabric over flared denims; Sarah Jessica Parker defined the dress over pants fit; skinny jeans paired with flowing dress; an example of using tonal colour combinations to elevate the outfit. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Dress over pants fashion trend makes a comeback; experts share styling tips x 00:00

It's impossible to imagine the noughties without conjuring up memories of the infamous dress over pants trend. Your favourite Disney stars wore the infamous combination to red carpets as did Carrie Bradshaw and Katie Holmes. And now, the trend is making its way back; slowly but surely to celebrity closets, with Jennifer Lawrence and Athiya Shetty rocking the look in the more recent past. And while the trend seems seemingly self-explanatory — it involves pairing a dress with pants; the question we’re posed with is how to ace this throwback without looking like we’ve stepped out of a time capsule. The key, experts say, lies in the right proportions and choosing the right silhouettes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A matter of proportions

When trying to recreate this trend, fashion stylist Mitali Ambekar recommends picking pieces that play to your strengths or accentuate the most flattering parts of your body. “Mix and match lengths to add visual interest. While a short dress over cropped jeans shows off your footwear, a maxi dress with high-waisted denims can elongate your frame,” she explains. She lays down the following guidelines to create that perfect match:

. Pair short dresses with skinny or straight-leg jeans for a balanced look

. Slit dresses work best with high-waisted slim-fit jeans to create a more elegant and refined look. When styling denim, however, avoid distressed styles.

. Buttoned-up maxi dresses can be paired with fitted jeans for a cool laidback vibe

. Fitted dresses should be styled with wide leg or flared denims to create visual balance.

. A fitted dress in a soft fabric over straight or flared denims, paired with strappy heels creates a soft but chic look.

. Wrap dresses work perfectly when worn over high-waisted slim-fit jeans. Keep the wrap slightly open at the bottom to showcase the jeans. Finish the look with heels or flats.

Greeshma Thampi and Mitali Ambekar

All in the details

Image consultant Greeshma Thampi suggests juxtaposing fabrics with contrasting weight for more visual interest. “Denim is considered a heavy fabric. Therefore, pair it with a flowy dress made of lightweight fabric dress. Remember to keep the accessories to a bare minimum as the outfit is the star of the show,” she adds. While Ambekar advises adding a belt to oversized silhouettes for definition and to enhance the sense of proportion, Thampi also recommends experimenting with partial tucks if your dress is mid-length. “If you must wear skinny jeans, make sure your dress extends below your knees for an added sense of refinement,” she says. Another easy way to modernise the look is to combine the 2000s trend with a more contemporary counterpart, such as tonal dressing or monotone. “Choose top and bottom garments from the same colour family, or stick to one colour from head to toe for an outfit that instantly feels more modern and effortless,” she signs off.

Also Read: Indian men rule the bling: Statement jewellery takes centre stage