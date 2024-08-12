Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Indian men rule the bling Statement jewellery takes centre stage

Indian men rule the bling: Statement jewellery takes centre stage

Premium

Updated on: 12 August,2024 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

At the recent Ambani wedding festivities, Shah Rukh Khan and Hardik Pandya stole the show with their statement jewellery. Experts delve into this trend, and share tips on how to style

Indian men rule the bling: Statement jewellery takes centre stage

Anant-Radhika Ambani

Men’s jewellery has evolved from subtle, understated pieces to bold, eye-catching statements. Indian men are increasingly embracing jewellery as a way to express their individuality and redefine masculinity. The recent Ambani wedding festivities were a testament to this growing trend, where Shah Rukh Khan and Hardik Pandya made bold statements with their regal jewellery. Heavy pendants weren't just accessories – they were bold declarations of style. This trend goes beyond a one-time event.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style Anant Ambani culture news mumbai fashion jewelry lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK