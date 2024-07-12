Celebrity stylist shares tips to pull off baggy jeans with modern flair

Baggy jeans have made a comeback in a fresh new avatar. Here’s how you should be styling them in 2024

Ananya Pandey sports baggy denims

You’d be forgiven for believing that the fashion cycle is moving backwards; another throwback trend is making waves in a big way and, this time, it’s pervading your work wardrobe with as much ‘flare’ (pun intended) as its original casual avatar. Baggy jeans have been spotted on B-town’s biggest names, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. But, if you’re concerned about looking like a throwback meme from the early 2000s or the 1990s, you’re not the only one. We asked celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar for tips on how to style this often-misunderstood piece of clothing right.



Stick to a neutral or monochrome palettes like Deepika Padukone. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Balance is everything

“When shopping for baggy jeans, always choose a pair that fits your just right on the waist and hips. Balance the proportions of the baggy denims by pairing them with fitted tops such as crop tops, slim-fit tees and corset tops. Tuck in tops partially, or fully to avoid a boxy appearance. You can also accessorise with belts to further define your waist,” shares Ambekar. She adds that jeans that are too loose or ill-fitted will immediately make you look shapeless and under-dressed, downplaying the intentional baggy fit of the statement-making jeans.

Chic and classy

For workwear looks, Ambekar emphasises choosing well-tailored jeans in solid dark or black colours to look more polished. “Avoid shaded, faded, ripped and distressed styles, which can appear too casual and dated. Invest in quality. The stitch lines should be in the same colour as the fabric to avoid making the garnet appear cheap. Ensure that the denims are clean and well-pressed for professional wear,” she says. You can pair your baggy bottoms with sophisticated tops such as silky blouses, crisp button-down shirts, collared tops and fitted sweaters. Layer with blazers, tailored coats or long trench coats. Stick to a neutral or monochrome palette for a sophisticated appearance.



For formal wear, pair well-fitted jeans with correct shoes. REPRESENTATION PIC

Accessorise it right

“Footwear can make or break a look,” Ambekar points out, recommending that you stick to pointed toe pumps, heeled ankle boots and sleek loafers to elevate your outfit. She adds that minimal accessories are the safest way to navigate workwear looks. “Delicate jewellery such as a dainty necklace, pearl studs, a classic watch, a sleek belt and formal handbag can bring your look together. Stick to minimal fresh make-up in neutral tones to appear radiant and fresh. Avoid bright colours on your lips. Your hair should be groomed and neat. A slick bun, straight hairstyles, ponytails, and neat claw clip buns are your safest bet.

Dress it up

For more formal occasions (tip: confirm with the host in advance if jeans are acceptable), style a pair of good quality baggy jeans with an elegant top such as a pretty lace or silk number. Off the shoulder styles and one-shoulder tops can also add sophistication, suggests Ambekar. “Pair the look with peep-toe heels, stilettoes or pointed-toe pumps. Statement jewellery such as bold earrings, layered necklaces, and a trendy clutch or mini handbag work well with this style. Finally, wear makeup that has a bit of shine and gloss, and wear your hair in a messy bun, French knot or a blow out,” she tells us.

Laid-back chic

For everyday casual looks, opt for casual and comfortable pieces, paired with relaxed tops such as graphic tees, tank tops, oversized sweatshirts or hoodies. Layer the look with a denim jacket, bomber jacket or flannel shirt for that laid-back charm. Ambekar is partial to classic sneakers, slip-ons, chunky boots, clogs and sandals, and recommends accessorising with functional items such as baseball caps, beanies, sunglasses, crossbody bags and fanny packs. Playful make-up and hair (we recommend top knots) add some edge to these ensembles.