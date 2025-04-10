Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius

Mumbai continued experiencing hot and humid weather on Thursday, with the maximum temperature reaching 33.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Thursday, April 10. Temperatures will range from a cool 25 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 34 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 80 per cent. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'good' category

On April 10, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 71 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 78. Colaba, Malad and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 55, 54 and 76, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Nagar recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 104.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 85, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 66.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.