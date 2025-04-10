Breaking News
'Ozempic is getting popular': Netizens reacts as comedian Kapil Sharma undergoes significant weight loss

Updated on: 10 April,2025 09:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |



Kapil Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. His dramatic weight loss caught the attention of netizens who started guessing possible reasons for the same

Kapil Sharma

'Ozempic is getting popular': Netizens reacts as comedian Kapil Sharma undergoes significant weight loss
Comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon. He was seen dressed in a casual co-ord outfit for his flight out of the city. He briefly posed for the paparazzi before heading into the airport. However, it was his physical transformation that grabbed everyone’s attention.


Kapil Sharma undergoes dramatic physical transformation


Kapil appeared visibly leaner than his usual self as he got papped at the airport. This did not go unnoticed by fans, who dropped comments on his noticeable weight loss.


While some complimented his weight loss journey, others questioned whether the sudden transformation was linked to the use of Ozempic. “How is everyone getting so thin? Tell us too,” commented one person.

Some fans were even reminded of filmmaker Karan Johar and his sudden and drastic weight loss. “Taking Karan Johar’s route,” wrote one user. Another added, “Karan Johar ke baad Kapil bhi on the same track (After Karan Johar, Kapil is also on the same path).”

Others speculated if the new weight-loss drug Ozempic was behind Kapil’s transformation. “Seems Ozempic is getting popular here as well,” commented a user on the viral video.

Kapil Sharma's work front

The actor-comedian is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, the film promises to bring back the signature comedy and chaos that made the first installment a hit.

The first-look poster features Kapil dressed as a groom. While his face is visible, the bride’s face is hidden under a traditional ghunghat, continuing the mystery around the film’s leading lady. The first part of the film saw Kapil romancing not one but four heroines — Elli AvRam, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur, and Manjari Fadnnis.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The first film also featured Arbaaz Khan, Varun Sharma, and the same leading ladies.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma — a household name thanks to his comedy specials — reprises his role in this sequel. Insiders confirm that the film will retain its classic comedy-of-errors theme, but with a fresh twist. A source told Mid-Day earlier this year, “The shoot for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will follow a packed two-month schedule. The team starts filming in Mumbai before moving to international locations, giving the sequel a grander scale. The makers hope to wrap production within 45 days.”

kapil sharma weight loss formula mumbai airport Weight Loss bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News

