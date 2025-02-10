As applications for the Fall intake in overseas universities reach a crescendo and students gear up to make the big move, Mumbaikars who recently moved abroad for education share their handy tips and tricks for a smoother transition

The hectic and chaotic application phase for the Fall intake in overseas universities will come to a scheduled end this month. But the real challenge has only begun. From adjusting to a slower life to finding ways to keep off late night hunger pangs, Mumbaikars who’ve made the big leap share tips on things to keep in mind before the move overseas.

Stranger things

Sumedh Gurav, 24, Oxford, England

It took me a few months to get used to exchanging pleasantries with strangers. In Mumbai, you are not used to saying sorry, thank you and asking strangers about their day. But it’s all part of the daily routine in the UK. Don’t forget to learn how to cook a basic meal before you leave India.

. Packing essentials: A thermos to keep your chai piping hot all day.

. My Mumbai bucket list: A walk down Marine Drive and a visit to Girgaon Chowpatty for hot, buttery pav bhaji.

Sumedh Gurav whips up an Indian meal at his Oxford residence

Size it up

Anirudh Kodial, 25, Toronto, Canada

The one thing no one warned me about studying abroad was that clothes tend to shrink in dryers. Check the labels for anything related to dryer-use, and buy one size larger when in doubt. Another handy tip is to get a good set of metal frame eyeglasses if you wear prescription eyeglasses. The plastic frames turn brittle and crack in cold temperatures.

Be extremely sure about your employment prospects before you decide to move to a country like Canada for a new innings.

. Packing essentials: Clothes that are one size larger to your usual fit.

. My Mumbai bucket list: Enjoying my favourite local rock and metal bands at Mahindra Independence Rock one last time before flying out.

Need for speed

Nidhi Kakade, 25, Dublin, Ireland

As a Mumbaikar accustomed to the city’s non-stop hustle, Ireland felt like a place where time had come to a standstill. Everything moves slower here. Even in the commute, there is no fighting your way into buses or trains; and once you’re in, it is quiet. It took some time for the Mumbaikar in me to get used to it.

In Ireland, you have to make an effort to socialise. Strike up conversations with people in your class, your neighbourhood, or your social circles. It’s the best way to stay engaged and keep solitude at bay.

. Packing essentials: A framed photo of your family will help you get through the rough days.

. My Mumbai bucket list: Chaat at Elco, and watching the sun set at Juhu Beach.

Know your kitchen

Ashita Shetty, 24, Boston, USA

I recommend arriving in the USA at least a week in advance. This gives you time to set things up. Having grown up with my parents and in the vicinity of friends, I underestimated the effort it takes to set up a new life. Reach out to other Indian students from the University to check for resources you can access. My biggest struggle was with food. As a Mumbaikar comfortable with ordering in at 2 am, it was a surprise to find out that most restaurants in Boston shut shop at 10 pm. Easy-to-cook meals came in handy in the early days.

. Packing essentials: Indian spices and masalas. Read up and comply with the regulations with regards to the amount and types of dry spices allowed.

. My Mumbai bucket list: Spend more time with family.

Expert advice

Amidst growing concerns over President Donald Trump’s tightening of the US immigration policies, it is easy to panic and make decisions in haste. There is a palpable uncertainty and confusion among students. I recommend they connect with their peers who are already studying abroad to get an unbiased sense of things. Where necessary, consultants and advisors can step in to bridge the gap. Students planning to apply for the upcoming academic years should not let the documentation process overwhelm them. Try not to spend more than an hour every day on it.

Shalini Menon, International education consultant