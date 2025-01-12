The event was flagged off by the Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, from the promenade opposite the NCPA at Nariman Point

The parade was held along the Marine Drive promenade on Sunday. Pic/Defence PRO

Over 500 veterans, including gallantry awardees from all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces, took part in a special Veterans Day Parade held at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Sunday, the officials said.

The parade was held along the Marine Drive promenade to mark the upcoming Tri-Services Veterans Day.

The 4th edition of the Armed Forces Veterans’ Parade was organised by the Navy Foundation, Mumbai Chapter (NFMC) in association with the HQ Western Naval Command.

Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command, along with senior officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, were also present at the event.

During the parade, the Governor greeted the war veterans, Veer Naris (wives of fallen soldiers), and ex-servicemen, walking a few steps with them to show his solidarity and appreciation for their service to the nation.

Among the veterans taking part in the parade were Commander Vijay Vadhera (Retd), President of the NFMC, and Captain Raj Mohindra (Retd), who is 92 years old and a former President of the NFMC.

The Tri-Services Veterans Day is celebrated every year on 14th January to honour their contributions and also marks the day in 1953 when Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army post independence, retired after glorious service to the nation.

Veterans Day Parade was held aiming to raise awareness about the veterans' important role in the defense of the nation and to honor their sacrifices for the county.

The Veterans Day Parade also included participation by the Indian Army band, NCC and SCC cadets and was aimed at creating awareness amongst the citizens of the city about the glorious contribution of the veterans in service of the nation.