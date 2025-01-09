The Indian Army Day parade will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies, including robotic Multi-Utility Legged Equipment, All-terrain vehicles, T-90 Bhishma tanks, Armored Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), Advanced drone technologies

Indian Army's robotic Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE). (Pic/ Screengrab X)

In a landmark moment for India's military history, Pune will host the 77th Army Day Parade on January 15, 2025, marking the first time the prestigious event will be held in the city.

The parade, to be conducted at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre (BEG Centre), represents a significant departure from the traditional Delhi-based celebrations.

The parade commemorates Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa's historic appointment as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, symbolising India's post-independence military leadership and sovereignty.

Rehearsals are in full swing, featuring an impressive array of contingents that highlight the Indian Army's technological and operational capabilities.

The parade will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies, including robotic Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE), all-terrain vehicles, T-90 Bhishma tanks, Armored Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), Advanced drone technologies, etc.

A notable highlight will be the National Cadet Corps (NCC) women contingent, emphasising the increasing role of women in India's military structure.

Preceding the main parade, the "Know Your Army" exhibition allowed citizens to interact directly with soldiers and explore advanced military equipment. This approach aligns with the Indian Army's recent initiative to rotate Army Day Parades across different cities, fostering closer connections between the armed forces and local communities.

Pune's selection is particularly meaningful, given its status as the headquarters of the Indian Army's Southern Command and its deep-rooted historical connections to the armed forces.

Rehearsals for the 77th Army Day Parade are in full swing at the BEG Centre in Pune, featuring a diverse array of contingents that depict the spirit of a modern and future-ready Indian Army.

The Army Day parade rehearsal saw robotics MULEs, which were inducted recently by the Indian Army to enhance capabilities in challenging terrains.

Designed to tackle harsh conditions and challenging terrain like that of Ladakh, the Indian Army uses varieties of ATVs, which were also seen at the parade rehearsal.

Indian Army's main battle tank T-90 Bhishma is known for its speed, firepower, and protection was present too. An advanced version of the T-series of tanks, T-90 Bhishma comes with increased mobility, firepower, and protection.

ALSV is a tactical armored vehicle designed for the Indian Army and Special Forces. A four-wheel light weight that is air transportable will be seen at the parade on January 15.

Interested citizens can download the ADP 25 app to register for parade tickets, making the event more accessible to the public.

The Army Day Parade represents more than a ceremonial event; it is a powerful demonstration of national pride, technological innovation, and the Indian Army's commitment to protecting the nation.