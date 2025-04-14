Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > BR Ambedkar birth anniversay SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav pays floral tribute to iconic leader

BR Ambedkar birth anniversay: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav pays floral tribute to iconic leader

Updated on: 14 April,2025 01:18 PM IST  |  Lucknow
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While addressing the media, Yadav highlighted the importance of upholding the Constitution. He described it as the lifeline for all who follow Baba Saheb’s ideals. He praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy, stating that Constitution stands as a powerful safeguard for citizens' rights and the reservation system

BR Ambedkar birth anniversay: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav pays floral tribute to iconic leader

Akhilesh Yadav paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 13th birth anniversary. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
BR Ambedkar birth anniversay: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav pays floral tribute to iconic leader
x
00:00

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary.


Honouring the legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Yadav hailed Dr Ambedkar’s monumental contributions to social justice, equality, and nation-building.


While addressing the media, Yadav highlighted the importance of upholding the Constitution. He described it as the "lifeline" for all who follow Baba Saheb’s ideals. He praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy, stating that Constitution stands as a powerful safeguard for citizens' rights and the reservation system.


"The Constitution that guides us forward with dignity is like a lifeline for those who follow Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Constitution given to us by Dr BR Ambedkar is our shield -- it protects our rights and safeguards reservations," he said.

"Today, we remember Ambedkar not just because he gave us the world's finest Constitution but also because his life story inspires us. When we read and hear about his journey, we realize how he faced immense discrimination from a very young age," Akhilesh said.

Additionally, the Samajwadi Party Chief appealed to the nation to stand in unity to strengthen the constitutional value, cautioning that any attempt to weaken the Constitution would directly undermine the foundation and strength of India’s democracy.

"It is crucial today that the country continues to be governed by the Constitution. That's why we all pledge to strengthen it further. If the Constitution is weakened, democracy will also be weakened," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion. She gave a message in which she urged Dalits, Adivasis, and all marginalized and neglected sections of society to become “true missionary Ambedkarites.”

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Affectionately remembered as 'Babasaheb', is widely regarded as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. He is known as the 'father of Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

BR Ambedkar was born into a Dalit Mahar Family in in MP. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

akhilesh yadav babasaheb ambedkar samajwadi party india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK