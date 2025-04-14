While addressing the media, Yadav highlighted the importance of upholding the Constitution. He described it as the lifeline for all who follow Baba Saheb’s ideals. He praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy, stating that Constitution stands as a powerful safeguard for citizens' rights and the reservation system

Akhilesh Yadav paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 13th birth anniversary. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article BR Ambedkar birth anniversay: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav pays floral tribute to iconic leader x 00:00

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honouring the legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Yadav hailed Dr Ambedkar’s monumental contributions to social justice, equality, and nation-building.

While addressing the media, Yadav highlighted the importance of upholding the Constitution. He described it as the "lifeline" for all who follow Baba Saheb’s ideals. He praised Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy, stating that Constitution stands as a powerful safeguard for citizens' rights and the reservation system.

"The Constitution that guides us forward with dignity is like a lifeline for those who follow Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Constitution given to us by Dr BR Ambedkar is our shield -- it protects our rights and safeguards reservations," he said.

"Today, we remember Ambedkar not just because he gave us the world's finest Constitution but also because his life story inspires us. When we read and hear about his journey, we realize how he faced immense discrimination from a very young age," Akhilesh said.

Additionally, the Samajwadi Party Chief appealed to the nation to stand in unity to strengthen the constitutional value, cautioning that any attempt to weaken the Constitution would directly undermine the foundation and strength of India’s democracy.

"It is crucial today that the country continues to be governed by the Constitution. That's why we all pledge to strengthen it further. If the Constitution is weakened, democracy will also be weakened," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion. She gave a message in which she urged Dalits, Adivasis, and all marginalized and neglected sections of society to become “true missionary Ambedkarites.”

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Affectionately remembered as 'Babasaheb', is widely regarded as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. He is known as the 'father of Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

BR Ambedkar was born into a Dalit Mahar Family in in MP. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society.

(With ANI inputs)