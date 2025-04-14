Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Thousands throng Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Babasaheb Ambedkars birth anniversary

Thousands throng Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Updated on: 14 April,2025 10:41 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and social reformer, embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956, making it a revered site for lakhs of his followers

Thousands throng Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Thousands throng Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary
x
00:00

Thousands of people on Monday morning arrived at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary and take part in various programmes scheduled to mark the occasion, reported news agency PTI.


Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and social reformer, embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956, making it a revered site for lakhs of his followers.


People from across India started arriving in Maharashtra's Nagpur city from Sunday to pay respects to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.


Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti trustee Vilas Gajghate said their organisation, the district administration and police department have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of people and proper management of the programme as lakhs of followers of Ambedkar will be visiting the venue during the day, reported PTI.

Pandals have been set up in the premises for the people, he said.

The samiti members will pay floral tributes at the statute of Dr Ambedkar and his 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept at Deekshabhoomi at 10 am, Gajghate said.

On March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Deekshabhoomi. He went inside the stupa at the site and paid homage to Ambedkar's 'asthi' kept there.

He said building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on his 134th birth anniversary.

Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde, state cabinet ministers Ashish Shelar and Sanjay Shirsat also paid homage to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi, the final resting place of the Constitution's chief architect, located at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

The dignitaries also visited an exhibition of rare pictures of Ambedkar's life and times organised there by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier, Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Salutations to an eminent economist, global icon of social justice and father of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary."

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, who paid tributes at Chaityabhoomi earlier in the day, told reporters that Ambedkar laid the foundation stone of how a country's administration should be run.

"His vision for social justice, power projects, education continues to guide the country," she said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpur maharashtra babasaheb ambedkar india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK