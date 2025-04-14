Imtiaz Ali's Highway starred Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role, but surprisingly, in the beginning, he was left out of the promotional events

In Pic: Randeep Hooda

Alia Bhatt debuted with Karan Johar's Student of the Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Soon after her first film, the actress appeared in Imtiaz Ali's much-acclaimed film Highway. Highway became one of Alia's best performances. The movie starred Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role, but surprisingly, in the beginning, he was left out of the promotional events. Recently, the actor talked about feeling hurt for being left out.

Randeep Hooda on Ranbir’s presence on Highway promotions

In a conversation with Subhankar Mishra for his YouTube channel, Randeep talked about his absence and Ranbir Kapoor being present at Highway's promotional event. He shared, "Maine bhi voh dekha aur mujhe bhi samajh nahi aaya Ranbir Kapoor ka iss picture se kya lena dena hai (I also didn’t understand, what does Ranbir Kapoor have to do with this film?).”

He further talked about how he feels that maybe Highway was the time when their love story began. Talking about it, Randeep said, “Maybe that’s when their love story began, and if that moment brought them together, then I’m happy for them. I wish them all the best."

Randeep Hooda on being left out of Highway promotions

While expressing his hurt from this decision of the makers, Randeep said that he felt quite bad. He said, “I felt really bad. If I would have gotten support at that time, it would have helped my career.”

Further, the actor talked about how he was included in the promotions only at the end and said, “Last ke 1-2 din shayad traction nahi pakad rahi thi, toh mujhe leke gaye the. Shayad unki strategy shuru se thi ki Alia ke around karenge — waise bhi woh film female exploitation pe thi. Par jab film logon tak pohochhi, unko laga ki agar Mahabir Bhati nahi hota uss picture mein, toh picture waise nahi pakad paati."

Randeep Hooda work front

In his latest release, Randeep plays the deadly antagonist Ranatunga, locking horns with Sunny Deol’s character Jaat. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has raked in Rs 40.25 crore since its release on April 10.

The film is based on a remote coastal village, where a criminal named Varadaraja Ranatunga terrorizes the locals. A traveling stranger's encounter with his men uncovers the villagers' suffering.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra. Actress Urvashi Rautela is doing a dance number in the film.