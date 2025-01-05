Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Pune Driver averts tragedy as private bus catches fire

Pune: Driver averts tragedy as private bus catches fire

Updated on: 05 January,2025 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A police officer said that a major tragedy was averted as the bus driver applied brakes in time and told passengers to get down immediately

A private bus carrying passengers was gutted in a fire in Pimpri Chichwad city in Pune district on Sunday, police said.


According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred early on Sunday at Jagtap Dairy Chowk. No injury was reported, an officer said, adding that a major tragedy was averted as the bus driver applied brakes in time and told passengers to get down immediately. 


Fire brigade personnel and local police personnel doused the blaze.


"There are no casualties. All passengers are safe. A tragedy was averted thanks to the quick thinking of the bus driver," the officers added.

45 injured after bus collides with two trucks on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Around 45 passengers were injured when a private bus collided with two trucks that had previously collided with one another on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday. Police confirmed the incident, stating that the crash occurred due to dense fog in the region.

According to Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta, the bus, carrying devotees travelling from Ujjain to Delhi, was involved in the accident near Lahdi Ka Bas on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The dense fog, which has been affecting traffic across the area, was identified as a key factor contributing to the collision. The bus rammed into two trucks that had earlier crashed, causing significant damage to its front.

Gupta reported that around 45 passengers were injured in the accident, with more than 20 individuals being admitted to Dausa District Hospital. Of those, four passengers were transferred to Jaipur for further treatment, while some of the injured continued their journeys to Noida and Delhi for medical attention.

The authorities acted swiftly following the accident, with additional medical staff and doctors being deployed to treat the injured. Dr Deepak Sharma, the Chief Medical Officer of the Dausa District Hospital, instructed the team to be on standby as reports came in of a large number of injuries.

The front of the bus was badly damaged in the crash, and the vehicles involved in the accident were removed from the expressway to clear the traffic.

(With agency inputs)

