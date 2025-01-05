A police officer said that a major tragedy was averted as the bus driver applied brakes in time and told passengers to get down immediately

A private bus carrying passengers was gutted in a fire in Pimpri Chichwad city in Pune district on Sunday, police said.

According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred early on Sunday at Jagtap Dairy Chowk. No injury was reported, an officer said, adding that a major tragedy was averted as the bus driver applied brakes in time and told passengers to get down immediately.

Fire brigade personnel and local police personnel doused the blaze.

"There are no casualties. All passengers are safe. A tragedy was averted thanks to the quick thinking of the bus driver," the officers added.

