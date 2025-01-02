A private bus collided with two trucks on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa, Rajasthan, injuring 45 passengers. The accident, caused by dense fog, left the bus severely damaged. Over 20 injured were admitted to Dausa District Hospital.

Representational Pic

Around 45 passengers were injured when a private bus collided with two trucks that had previously collided with one another on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday. Police confirmed the incident, stating that the crash occurred due to dense fog in the region.

According to Nangal-Rajawatan DSP Charul Gupta, the bus, carrying devotees travelling from Ujjain to Delhi, was involved in the accident near Lahdi Ka Bas on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The dense fog, which has been affecting traffic across the area, was identified as a key factor contributing to the collision. The bus rammed into two trucks that had earlier crashed, causing significant damage to its front.

Gupta reported that around 45 passengers were injured in the accident, with more than 20 individuals being admitted to Dausa District Hospital. Of those, four passengers were transferred to Jaipur for further treatment, while some of the injured continued their journeys to Noida and Delhi for medical attention.

The authorities acted swiftly following the accident, with additional medical staff and doctors being deployed to treat the injured. Dr Deepak Sharma, the Chief Medical Officer of the Dausa District Hospital, instructed the team to be on standby as reports came in of a large number of injuries.

The front of the bus was badly damaged in the crash, and the vehicles involved in the accident were removed from the expressway to clear the traffic.

