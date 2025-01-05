Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch and lay the foundation for major development projects in Delhi worth over Rs 12,200 crore. The projects include the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, Delhi Metro Phase-IV, and a new Central Ayurveda Research Institute building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several major development projects in Delhi today, with a combined value exceeding Rs 12,200 crore. The projects are expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity, improve infrastructure, and provide a boost to the local economy.

At approximately 12:15 PM, the Prime Minister will kickstart the launch by inaugurating a key stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. The 13 km section, linking Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, is worth an estimated Rs 4,600 crore. This new corridor marks a historic moment for Delhi as it will offer the city its first Namo Bharat connectivity, providing high-speed and reliable travel between Delhi and Meerut. The project will undoubtedly benefit millions of commuters by easing their daily journeys and ensuring a safer, more comfortable travel experience.

At around 11:15 AM, PM Modi will also ride the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station, further showcasing the capabilities of this cutting-edge transportation project.

The inauguration of the 2.8 km stretch of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV, between Janakpuri and Krishna Park, is another highlight of today’s events. This Rs 1,200 crore stretch is the first section of the much-awaited Phase-IV expansion of the Delhi Metro, providing improved connectivity to West Delhi, including Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri. This expansion will greatly benefit the locals, offering quicker and more efficient transportation across the city.

Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, valued at Rs 6,230 crore. This project will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, thus enhancing connectivity across the north-western regions of Delhi and Haryana. Areas such as Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli will be the primary beneficiaries of this project, improving accessibility to residential, commercial, and industrial zones.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for a new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Rohini, New Delhi. The Rs 185 crore project will offer advanced healthcare and medical research infrastructure, enhancing the delivery of integrated healthcare services. The facility will house several key departments, including the Administrative Block, OPD Block, IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, ensuring an exceptional experience for both patients and researchers.

These initiatives reflect the government's ongoing commitment to modernising the nation’s infrastructure and improving quality of life for its citizens. As per ANI reports, the inauguration and laying of foundations for these crucial projects signal a new era of development and growth for Delhi and its surrounding areas

(With inputs from ANI)