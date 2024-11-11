We doff our hats to the comic book creator on his death anniversary today with our essential guidebook that celebrates his impressive, groundbreaking body of work

Lee at the 2012 Dragon Con. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

When Hollywood actor Tom Holland recently confirmed the next instalment in the Spider-Man franchise, the Internet went into a tizzy — the Spider-Man edits resurfaced, memes were unleashed and the Marvel community came back with its honorary council to discuss possible theories and plots. The cultural impact of this phenomenon is massive and, might we say, marvellous for how it completely took hold of our childhood.

A 1992 Spider-Man comic from Kini’s collection

All because of a one bespectacled, brilliant mind from New York who took the comic book phenomenon to great heights. Stan Lee, a visionary artist and storyteller, breathed life into iconic superheroes. From the Captain America to the web-slinging Spider-Man and the armoured Iron Man, he is credited with co-creating some of the most memorable characters in pop-cultural imagination, whose multi-media influence is one of the definitive moments of this century.

FAN SPEAK

His legacy is monumental — he introduced complex characters with personal struggles, relatable flaws and a depth that made comics more accessible. Lee helped elevate comics from niche entertainment to mainstream pop culture and got them recognised as an art form. For beginners, the best Stan Lee book is Stan Lee’s How to Draw Comics. This book goes beyond the technique and introduces readers to Lee’s perspective on creating engaging storylines and characters. Another title is Excelsior! The Amazing Life Of Stan Lee which is his autobiography.

Saahil Sharma, creator, Cheese Burger comics

I have been a comic book reader and collector from a very young age. I remember picking up Marvel comics, and spotting the name ‘Stan Lee’ on the editions; I used to think how this man has given us such iconic characters. That was before the Internet arrived. Granth Book Store in Juhu has a good collection of his work.

Abhijeet Kini, illustrator-creator, Angry Maushi comic series

In search of Stan Lee

READ

>> Signed classics

Get your hands on signed editions of Lee’s comics, original works of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby from the 1940s, reprinted archival issues and classic marvel superhero stories here.

AT The Comic Book Store, Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9920070516

>> The full deal

From Captain America to Spider-Man and the newest Avenger series, find full editions of Marvel superhero comics as well as Stan Lee books here.

AT Crossword Bookstores. Multiple outlets (Bandra, Juhu, Phoenix Mall, Kemps Corner)

LOG ON TO www.crossword.in

BROWSE

>> Up, close and personal

Watch Stan Lee, the official documentary of the genius to know the man behind the books.

LOG ON TO www.hotstar.com

>> Binge It

Slip into the lore behind the creation of Marvel characters in Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters, and Marvels, a two-part documentary where Lee reveals it all to director Kevin Smith.

LOG ON TO www.primevideo.com

LISTEN

>> Marvel-lous fest

Listen to Marveling at marvel’s Marvels - Episode 122: Stan Lee, a podcast where Marvel enthusiasts discuss popular marvel characters and decode Stan Lee’s legacy.

LOG ON TO Spotify

>> Recall the legend

Pop culture geek Kevin Gallagher discusses Lee’s craft in Everything is Awesome- Episode 147: Remembering Stan Lee.

LOG ON TO Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other