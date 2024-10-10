This new comic anthology explores the essence of living in Mumbai

Step into the soul of the city with Cutting Chai, Urban Tales Company’s latest comic anthology that pours out bite-sized stories capturing the metropolis’ everyday magic, from vada pav cravings to the quest for home

The book features heritage sites of the city like CSMT

Urban Tales Company is back with a fresh offering, and this time, it’s a true reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant spirit. Cutting Chai, their latest release, brings together a collection of short comics that bottle the essence of the city — one that’s brimming with life, culture, and unforgettable stories. Riya Thakkar, its co-founder, says that Cutting Chai is a stand-alone book.

“We mainly make comics that revolve around city life. Mumbai, being such a lively and inspirational city, was a natural focus for us,” she explains. Cutting Chai is an anthology that showcases the flavours of Mumbai through six unique digital comics, each exploring a different aspect of life in the city.



The story, Modak (left) sheds light on a boys’ love for the traditional sweet consumed during (right) Ganeshotsav in the city

From the iconic The Great Indian vadapav story, which imagines vada pav being sold for Rs 10 even in the year 3000, to the heart-warming Modak, inspired by a little boy’s love for the traditional sweet during Ganesh Chaturthi, each tale is a testament to Mumbai’s rich tapestry of experiences. Comics like What To Do (And What Not To Do) In Mumbai offer a humorous yet practical guide for newcomers, while Home delves into the deeper question of what ‘home’ truly means in a city as diverse as Mumbai.



An illustration from the section, The Great Indian vadapav story

The stories, while personal, are rooted in observations that come from living in and exploring Mumbai. “A lot of what we depict is derived from personal anecdotes or things we’ve noticed in our surroundings,” Thakkar says. On weekends, the team goes out sketching acrossthe city, using these sessions to capture the dynamic pulse of Mumbai. There was no external collaboration on Cutting Chai — instead, it’s a labour of love from within the collective itself. “We’re all artists, so there’s no formal selection process,” she reminds. The team consists of storytellers who are equally passionate about art and urban life, and this mix of perspectives ensures that the comics offer an authentic and varied portrayal of the city.



The team with co-founder Riya Thakkar (extreme right)

One of the defining elements of the group is how it mirrors the diversity of the city, from its food to its people. Thakkar explains that each artist has a unique take on the city, which is why the anthology feels so rich in its portrayal of Mumbai’s different shades. Whether it is capturing the simplicity of a paper boat floating down a flooded street or the quest for employment in a city of millions, these comics highlight the experiences that make the city unique.

Having launched Cutting Chai at last week’s Indie Comix Fest in Mumbai, the group has already started to receive positive feedback from readers. “People love the diversity and are relating to the stories we’ve shared,” she reveals. Comics like One Phone Call and Ajji’s Phool have also resonated strongly with Mumbaikars, showing that the comic book is striking a chord with their audience, she

signed off.

