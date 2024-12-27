The indulgence overkill this time of the year could have lasting repercussions on your body. Experts share how you can treat yourself without completely letting go

Festive binging is not confined to drinking and can include overeating. Representation pics

The heart wants what it wants. Or, does it? This festive season, if you’re turning to the same old excuse to reach for that extra bottle of tipple, be warned that your heart may not be onboard with your plans. Quite to the contrary, you may be the next victim of the Holiday Heart Syndrome, a condition triggered by binge drinking, which is becoming increasingly common among merry-makers.

Heart safe. Health first



Dr Rajeev Bhagwat

The Holiday Heart Syndrome is characterised by symptoms such as palpitations, dizziness, a choking sensation or difficulty breathing, an elevated heart rate of about 120-130 beats per minute, and an irregular heartbeat. “Patients often describe a fluttering feeling in the chest,” explains Dr Rajeev Bhagwat, a senior interventional cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital. He points out that what makes this condition especially alarming is that many patients have no prior existing heart disease and that it is triggered especially by binge drinking episodes. “Alcohol stimulates heart tissue and makes electrical impulses in the heart speed up to cause irregular rhythms. Binge drinking, or consuming large amounts of alcohol in a short period of time, can overwhelm the heart’s electrical system. This, in turn, can trigger atrial fibrillation.



Luke Coutinho

Alcohol also has a toxic effect on the heart, which can result in stress and injury to the cells,” he explains. Although there is no conclusive research on the occurrence of Holiday Heart Syndrome (HHS), Dr Bhagwat notes that while the condition was once common in middle-aged and elderly patients, the age limit is rapidly reducing. It is also concerning that there is no census about what an acceptable amount of alcohol consumption amounts to — experts such as Dr Bhagwat suggest limiting your consumption to one or two drinks, if complete abstinence isn’t a viable alternative. If you experience any of the symptoms enlisted above, it is advisable to seek immediate medical attention before your condition deteriorates.



Experts suggest keeping active and watching portion sizes during the festive season

Mindful indulgence

Planning to go easy on the tipple and load up your plate instead? Be warned that excesses, even with your food consumption, can put a damper on your celebrations. “Our body doesn’t operate according to our social calendar. When you overload your body with heavy meals and drinks, it struggles to keep up, leaving you feeling bloated, sluggish and zapped of energy. Sleep takes a hit too — have you noticed how a night of overindulgence can leave you tossing and turning? And then there’s the emotional side too — many people end up feeling guilty, sad or regretful about how much they ate or drank during celebrations. This can overshadow the joy of the occasion, defeating the purpose of truly having a good time. Even worse, these feelings of guilt can lead to negative stress and a spike in cortisol, which only adds to the strain on the body,” shares integrative lifestyle expert, Luke Coutinho.



Sonal Chowdhary

The key to a truly enjoyable holiday season lies in having a reliable gameplan. Here’s how you can set the stage:

1. Move it to lose it: Being mindful of your portion sizes is essential. A balanced snack such as a handful of nuts and seeds, or an energy bar before festive events can keep you from arriving at the party overly hungry, says Sonal Chowdhary, a nutrition consultant and author. She adds that small walks after your meal can aid digestion. If you have been skipping your daily workouts, reverse walking can be a healthy and effective substitute for better digestion and blood sugar regulation — Chowdhary notes that 10 minutes of reverse walking is equivalent to an hour of walking forward.



Dry fruits can be a good alternative for sugar in desserts

2. Rise and shine: A glass of warm water with lemon or a light herbal spice infusion (ginger or tulsi) can support your digestion and prepare your body for the festive meal, says Coutinho. Chowdhary recommends kickstarting the day with a glass of vegetable juice containing amla, mint, ginger, beetroot and cucumber, as this can help prevent dehydration, acidity and stomach discomfort. “Milk thistle, known for its liver-supporting properties, aids in detoxifying the liver and mitigating alcohol’s effects. Glutathione, a powerful antioxidant, helps reduce oxidative stress, supports liver health, and may even lower alcohol cravings by regulating glutamate levels in the brain. Additionally, taking magnesium at bedtime promotes better bowel movements, relaxation, and improved sleep quality,” she advises.



Probiotics can help promote good gut health

3. Mindful switches: “Eat foods that align with your body’s needs. For instance, if you know that piece of pizza will make you bloated, opt for a jowar flour-based vegetable pizza instead. Similarly, table sugar can lead to high blood sugar levels and insulin spike, creating inflammation in the body, the root cause of many lifestyle diseases. Replace sugar with natural sweeteners such as honey and jaggery, and herbs such as cardamom, cinnamon and stevia. For sweets, experiment with fruits and dried fruits instead of sugar. However, remember that natural sweeteners are still high in calories and moderation is essential,” says Karishmma Chawla, functional medicine nutritionist and lifestyle educator.



Karishmma Chawla

4. Supplement with care: Omega 3 in the form of fish oil will help with cravings, while magnesium supplements can calm your system down and also temper cravings. Probiotics help your gut and increase the gut flora to reduce your sugar levels. If you experience digestive discomfort, activated charcoal can help to reset your system. Finally, a high strength B-complex and ample Vitamin D can help with a leaky gut and balance your hormonal health, says Chawla.

5. Three bites to satiety: A good practice to inculcate during the festive season is the three-bite rule, says Chawla. Of these, the first bite is intended for you to taste the food and become acquainted with the flavours. The second bite is to enjoy the food and let the flavours linger. The third bite is for you to say goodbye to the food, and reflect on the experience. This strategy lets you enjoy the occasional treat without sabotaging your fitness goals. It is based on the idea that the first bite is usually the most delicious, and that your excitement starts to decline by the third bite. To get this strategy to work for you, make sure to chew slowly, eliminate all distractions and eat mindfully.