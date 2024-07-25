Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Andheri hosts women exclusive e sports competition with exciting giveaways

Andheri hosts women-exclusive e-sports competition with exciting giveaways

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

A women-exclusive gaming competition in Andheri aims to promote e-sports among girls. Look out for exciting giveaways and prizes

Andheri hosts women-exclusive e-sports competition with exciting giveaways

The e-sports competition is exclusive to girls. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Andheri hosts women-exclusive e-sports competition with exciting giveaways
x
00:00

Fashion today is not just about building a brand; it is about building a community. As street wear labels open up their spaces increasingly for hosting community events that align with their motto, women-led ventures, FNGR and strtcred, turn to e-sports. “FNGR was founded in 2018 with its focus on women’s lifestyle requirements,” a representative from the Andheri-based store shared. Hence, the first event they will host this weekend is exclusively for women.


An in-game still from Mortal Kombat 11. Pic courtesy/Youtube
An in-game still from Mortal Kombat 11. Pic courtesy/Youtube



PlayStation Gaming Challenge is a two-day-long competition that will see girls compete against one another in a round robin format, where each participant plays twice against all other participants. The top eight players at the end of the round will move to the knockouts where there will be quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. The game chosen is Mortal Kombat 11.


Participants battle it out during an in-house session at the store
Participants battle it out during an in-house session at the store

“E-sports is one of the fastest growing categories globally within sports. But too many girls shy away from it due to its historically male-driven focus. We strongly believe that e-sports can have unisex teams and for that to flourish, more girls need to try gaming,” they explained, adding that they are specifically inviting amateur players to promote the same. The player who secures the first place will win a prize of R12,500 in cash. For the second place, the winner will receive R7,500, while the winner for the third place will receive R5,000. We suggest participants keep an eye out for the several giveaways during the competition ranging from jewellery and skin care products to clothes.

On July 27 to July 28
AT The FNGR Store, SV Patel Nagar, Andheri West. 
Log on to fngr.fashion

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai andheri

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK