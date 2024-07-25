Andheri hosts women-exclusive e-sports competition with exciting giveaways

A women-exclusive gaming competition in Andheri aims to promote e-sports among girls. Look out for exciting giveaways and prizes

The e-sports competition is exclusive to girls. Representation pic

Fashion today is not just about building a brand; it is about building a community. As street wear labels open up their spaces increasingly for hosting community events that align with their motto, women-led ventures, FNGR and strtcred, turn to e-sports. “FNGR was founded in 2018 with its focus on women’s lifestyle requirements,” a representative from the Andheri-based store shared. Hence, the first event they will host this weekend is exclusively for women.

An in-game still from Mortal Kombat 11. Pic courtesy/Youtube

PlayStation Gaming Challenge is a two-day-long competition that will see girls compete against one another in a round robin format, where each participant plays twice against all other participants. The top eight players at the end of the round will move to the knockouts where there will be quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. The game chosen is Mortal Kombat 11.



Participants battle it out during an in-house session at the store

“E-sports is one of the fastest growing categories globally within sports. But too many girls shy away from it due to its historically male-driven focus. We strongly believe that e-sports can have unisex teams and for that to flourish, more girls need to try gaming,” they explained, adding that they are specifically inviting amateur players to promote the same. The player who secures the first place will win a prize of R12,500 in cash. For the second place, the winner will receive R7,500, while the winner for the third place will receive R5,000. We suggest participants keep an eye out for the several giveaways during the competition ranging from jewellery and skin care products to clothes.

On July 27 to July 28

AT The FNGR Store, SV Patel Nagar, Andheri West.

Log on to fngr.fashion