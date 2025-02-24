Expert tips to stay healthy and fit as the season changes

The transition from cooler temperatures to a blazing summer sun can be ruthless to your 9 to 5 routine, especially if you have a desk-bound job. Here’s how to keep your health in top order

If everyone around you seems to be battling a wayward cough or flu, it could be more than the city’s pitiful AQI levels to blame. The transition from winter to summer brings with it a host of implications for your body — from increased susceptibility to respiratory illnesses such as colds and flu, to exacerbating existing conditions such as asthma, to triggering allergies. It can also disrupt your sleep patterns and affect your energy levels. But, if you spend most of your day sitting at a desk, the effects of a sedentary lifestyle including stiff muscles, low energy, and that constant strain on your back and shoulders can feel even more pronounced, warns Shimpli Patil, head nutritionist and lifestyle expert at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. She adds that rising temperatures also come bearing new concerns — fatigue, dehydration, sluggishness — all of which can impact focus and productivity.

Eat for change

Patil refers to a condition known as ‘sitting disease’, a consortium of symptoms that directly result from prolonged hours at the desk. These include poor circulation, weaker muscles, and disrupted digestion. “Poor posture from prolonged sitting also strains the spine, leading to chronic back pain and reduced mobility over time. Rising temperatures further slow metabolism and increase dehydration risk, leading to fatigue and reduced cognitive function,” she notes. However, small and mindful adjustments can counteract these effects.



Patil recommends increasing your water intake to at least two or three litres per day. You could also add lemon or mint for extra refreshment. Sip on cooling herbal infusions such as aam panna, buttermilk, fennel, mint, sabja seeds (basil seeds), or coriander seed tea, which aid in digestion, and naturally lower body heat. Further, swap heavy winter meals for water-rich foods such as cucumbers, melons, citrus fruits and leafy greens to maintain hydration and electrolyte balance, which can help prevent sluggishness. It is also advisable to reduce your intake of caffeine, carbonated drinks and excessive salt, as these dehydrate the body and further contribute to fatigue.



Be summer-ready

Yes, we’re all working towards our ‘hot girl summer’ bodies, but the increasing heat can make it difficult to stay committed to our fitness programmes. Instead of giving up altogether, Jeff Bathija, personal coach at Mid-life Lifting Club, suggests making a few mindful swaps. “Opt for low impact and indoor workouts, which keep the heart rate controlled, reduce stress on joints, and minimise overheating. Strength training is ideal for the summer months. Make sure you are training in a well-ventilated gym or at home with adequate hydration. To minimise strain and overheating, increase the rest between sets to 60 to 90 seconds,” he says. Explaining that summer fatigue can increase injury risk, especially for men over 40, he recommends maintaining moderate rep ranges (8-12 reps per set) instead of heavy one to five rep max lifts.



Complement your strength training with low-impact cardio, which produces less heat and better recovery. Walking, cycling at a relaxed pace without high-intensity sprints, or swimming for full-body conditioning are optimal. You could also add yoga and mobility work to your routine for recovery and flexibility,” he explains. He also cautions against high-intensity, high-heat workouts that can cause dehydration and fatigue. “If HIIT is an irreplaceable part of your fitness routine, limit it to one to two sessions per week, preferably in an air-conditioned space. Reduce your sprint intervals and instead, try moderate steady-state cardio,” he advises. Avoid outdoor running from 11 am to 4 pm and prolonged exposure to direct sunlight while exercising.



Regulate your environment

In addition to your diet, Patil suggests making small adjustments to your workspace to stay refreshed through the day. “Use a small desk fan or mist spray to cool down without blasting the air conditioning. There’s also a scientific connection between body temperature and melatonin production. Cooler body temperatures at night trigger melatonin production, which is why keeping your bedroom cool can enhance sleep quality and hormonal balance,” she explains, suggesting a simple but effective bedtime routine to sleep better and wake up more refreshed.



>> Take a lukewarm shower before bed to lower your body temperature naturally.

>> Keep the curtains drawn during the day to block excess heat and maintain a cooler indoor environment

>> Switch to breathable cotton bed linens for better air circulation and comfort



Complement this routine with at-work wellness rituals to lower stress like these:

>> Practice deep breathing or short meditation breaks

>> Quick stress-relief techniques such as guided breathwork, desk-side visualisation, and acupressure on the hand’s pressure points

>> Calming instrumental music while working can create a relaxed and productive atmosphere

>> Step outside in the morning for natural sunlight exposure to regulate your circadian rhythm and enhance daytime energy levels