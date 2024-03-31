Breaking News
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > April Fools Day Tune into these podcasts for ideas to pull new pranks
April Fool’s Day: Tune into these podcasts for ideas to pull new pranks

Updated on: 01 April,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

On April Fool’s Day today, here’s our curation of podcasts that will leave you guffawing with suggestions to pull new pranks

The hosts try the spicy chip. Pic courtesy/Youtube

The April Fools Podcast


As the name suggests, this podcast is specially created for the day when pranksters are known to rule the roost (read: roast). Two American hosts, instead of pranking a third party, try challenges and pranks on each other. They slide into DMs, discuss the SuperBowl and experiment with odd food combinations. Episode six took this writer down a spicy memory lane. It is set in the pandemic, when many around the world were either taking up the Dalgona coffee challenge or proving their spice tolerance by fearlessly biting on one of the spiciest chips, Jolochip, only to end up emptying water bottles, chocolate jars and boxes of tissue papers. The podcasters try an American version of the same chip, and go bouncing around the room, with unstoppable tears rolling down their cheek. Tune in to this podcast if you enjoy watching innocuous but hilarious pranks or prefer to be warned before taking up trending challenges.
Log on to: YouTube, Spotify


The Ten News


This one’s for the kids. Get 10 fun facts backed with jokes and pranks the hosts pull on each other in their 10-minute long episodes. Episode 93 of the second season talks at length about how historians believe that April Fool’s Day was inspired by the Hilaria festival in ancient Rome and Holi in India. Another anecdote revealed how many people who celebrated New Year’s Eve on April 1 were termed as April fish in France after the country adopted the Gregorian Calendar in 1582. The hosts also share cool tricks to pull on friends namely he phantom controller, lamp spider, sloppy sneeze, and the classic phone call pranks. Did you know that a fool’s errand is also called a wild goose chase?
Log on to: Apple Podcast

The Snow Plow Show

Consider this podcast your 2024 manual for pulling trendy pranks on your friends. The hosts step out daily and try out the popular pranks to decode whether they are doable, harmful, or simply staged. The best ones are where they pull phone tap mix-ups in the beginning of each episode and two different conversations from strangers merge into a single comical interaction. Our favourite episode is titled Go Back To Your Crack Pipe, where although a prank, the hosts bring up some very relevant issues like hazardous waste, proper toilet alignment, Christmas tree disposal issues with nosy landlords.
Log on to: YouTube; Spotify

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai
