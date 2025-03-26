From colour to texture: Here's how children's books are evolving in India

Tina Narang, executive publisher of a new Indian imprint for preschoolers, discusses its intent to introduce concepts of touch, textures, feelings, animals and people

An illustrated panel from the book showcases animals. Illustrations courtesy/Booktopus, Harpercollins

MID-DAY: In your words, what does an ideal preschooler book look like?

Tina Narang: Pre-School is when most children first encounter books. It is the most significant stage in their reading journey, and one can’t stress enough how critical this initial engagement is. It is what will set the ground for a lifelong association with the written word. In order for this engagement to be exciting, the ideal book for a preschooler should invite the child in whether through colour, texture, a story, an activity, anything that keeps the child enthralled and waiting for the pages to turn to explore the book. Picture books are some of the most effective ways of capturing a child’s attention.

An interactive activity page from the book

MD: What prompted HarperCollins to start a separate imprint for preschoolers — different from the Children’s books imprint?

TN: The children’s segment has seen remarkable growth in the last two decades. There has been growth across age groups and genres. With it, the pre-school segment is also seeing a growth — parents and educators are increasingly looking for engaging content for their preschoolers. While we have been publishing books for younger readers, middle readers, and young adults, we haven’t published too many books for the pre-school segment. We decided to launch a new imprint to create an engaging and fun experience for young children and to inspire a love for books from their preschool years.



Tina Narang

MD: What concepts are preschoolers being introduced to in these books?

TN: The inaugural selection of books promises to give children a range of experiences, such as the tactile hug me books with the soft animal arms; puzzle books that will help them improve their dexterity; touch and feel books to enhance a child’s recognition of different kinds of textures from soft to smooth and rough; slide board books with interactive sliding pages that will help children manage big emotions as they start to engage with the world; torch books with an innovative design that will help children discover more on the page alongside learning; lift-a-flap books on a range of topics from animals to space to the human body. In addition, there are activity books with stickers, mazes, and puzzles.

