From learning to dance to watching comedy shows Here are 7 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

From learning to dance, to watching comedy shows: Here are 7 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 06 February,2025 10:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From learning to dance, to watching comedy shows: Here are 7 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

Representation pic

From learning to dance, to watching comedy shows: Here are 7 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai
Thursday
Siachen on stage



If Zahan Kapoor’s (below) latest OTT cop drama has left you craving for more, catch him in an Indian Army officer’s avatar in Siachen, a survival drama set in the Siachen Glacier, directed by Makarand Deshpande.
TIME 6 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
LOG ON TO prithvitheatre.org
ENTRY Rs 400


Friday
Rock, reimagined

PIC COURTESY/TANAY VERMA
PIC COURTESY/TANAY VERMA

How would Amir Khusrow’s verses, or Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s shayaris sound in a rock ballad? Ahmedabad-based alternative rock fusion band Mukt will bring the mix to life in a genre-bending performance.
TIME 8 pm
AT Black Box, G5A Warehouse, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.
LOG ON TO g5afoundation.org
ENTRY Rs 499

Saturday
Laughing matters

Watch Kanan Gill (below) mix philosophy and punchlines to dissect the world around him in the concluding leg of his solo tour titled What is This? on the back of sold out shows in Oslo, Zurich, Paris and Singapore.
TIME 5.15 pm and 8 pm
AT Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 799 onwards

Talk to the Moon

PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM
PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

If you geek out on astronomy, head to this session by Stargazing Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the Moon and planets of the Solar System. 
TIME 6 pm onwards
AT Priyadarshini Park, Nepean Sea Road.
CALL 9112662662

Sunday
Shake a leg

Get Valentine’s Day ready with this salsa and bachata workshop for couples and singles led by salsero Raoul Dsouza.
TIME 6 pm
AT Ubuntu Studios, 14th Road, Khar West. 
LOG ON TO rasa_mumbai 
ENTRY Revealed on registration

Marathi musings

Set sail on a journey through Marathi literature and music with city-based budding musician-writer Nainesh Tambe. Titled Savangadi, the performance will also feature snippets of self-composed songs about love, loss and longing.
TIME 6 pm
AT Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada, Thane West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 200

Birdie party

Flamingos near Bhandup earlier this year. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Meet Mumbai’s migratory guests including flamingos and waders at this 2-hour-long trail. Guided by naturalists from the collective Naturalist Explorers, you will learn about the birds’ behavioral patterns 
and conservation status.
TIME 7.30 am
MEETING POINT Entry gate, Bhandup Pumping Station Bird Watching Area, Mulund East. 
CALL 8976451433
ENTRY Revealed on request   

