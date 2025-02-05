From learning to dance, to watching comedy shows: Here are 7 activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Representation pic

Thursday

Siachen on stage

If Zahan Kapoor’s (below) latest OTT cop drama has left you craving for more, catch him in an Indian Army officer’s avatar in Siachen, a survival drama set in the Siachen Glacier, directed by Makarand Deshpande.

TIME 6 pm

AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

LOG ON TO prithvitheatre.org

ENTRY Rs 400

Friday

Rock, reimagined



PIC COURTESY/TANAY VERMA

How would Amir Khusrow’s verses, or Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s shayaris sound in a rock ballad? Ahmedabad-based alternative rock fusion band Mukt will bring the mix to life in a genre-bending performance.

TIME 8 pm

AT Black Box, G5A Warehouse, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

LOG ON TO g5afoundation.org

ENTRY Rs 499

Saturday

Laughing matters

Watch Kanan Gill (below) mix philosophy and punchlines to dissect the world around him in the concluding leg of his solo tour titled What is This? on the back of sold out shows in Oslo, Zurich, Paris and Singapore.

TIME 5.15 pm and 8 pm

AT Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, near Patwardhan Park, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 799 onwards

Talk to the Moon



PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

If you geek out on astronomy, head to this session by Stargazing Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the Moon and planets of the Solar System.

TIME 6 pm onwards

AT Priyadarshini Park, Nepean Sea Road.

CALL 9112662662

Sunday

Shake a leg

Get Valentine’s Day ready with this salsa and bachata workshop for couples and singles led by salsero Raoul Dsouza.

TIME 6 pm

AT Ubuntu Studios, 14th Road, Khar West.

LOG ON TO rasa_mumbai

ENTRY Revealed on registration

Marathi musings

Set sail on a journey through Marathi literature and music with city-based budding musician-writer Nainesh Tambe. Titled Savangadi, the performance will also feature snippets of self-composed songs about love, loss and longing.

TIME 6 pm

AT Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Majiwada, Thane West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 200

Birdie party

Meet Mumbai’s migratory guests including flamingos and waders at this 2-hour-long trail. Guided by naturalists from the collective Naturalist Explorers, you will learn about the birds’ behavioral patterns

and conservation status.

TIME 7.30 am

MEETING POINT Entry gate, Bhandup Pumping Station Bird Watching Area, Mulund East.

CALL 8976451433

ENTRY Revealed on request