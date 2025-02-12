From dining to bird-watching: Here are 6 unique activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Thursday
Find yourself
Talk: Kick off your weekend with an introspective talk by Dutch author Valentijn Hoogenkamp (below) as he discusses his book, Antiboy — a memoir on gender, desire and the intricacies of a transitioning identity.
TIME 7 pm to 9 pm
AT G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West.
LOG ON TO district.in
ENTRY Rs 249
Friday
Dine under the stars
Food: Taste romance at this al fresco dinner by Santé Spa Cuisine featuring dishes like strawberries and avo chaat plat, Kashmiri jardaloo biryani to give your special day a touch of spice.
TIME 11 am to 12 midnight
AT Royal Opera House Gardens, Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg, Charni Road East, Girgaon.
CALL 8767862222
COST Rs 1,600 (for two people)
Saturday
Laugh out loud
Stand-up: Start the weekend with a heartly laugh at Gaurav Gupta’s (below) solo show where he enthralls audiences with observational humour, relatable jokes and personal anecdotes.
TIME 7 pm onwards
AT Rooftop, Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Malad West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 1,499 onwards
Stretch your body
Health: Sign up for this pole movement session by aerial fitness teacher Ria Bajaj to keep your body fit and agile as you learn this art celebrated for its athleticism and grace.
TIME 6 pm to 8 pm
AT Studio Airbound, Empressa Building, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.
LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com
ENTRY Rs 2,200
Sunday
A moment from Todi Mill Fantasy
Live out a city story
Theatre: Head out to watch Todi Mill Fantasy, a long-running classic that explores Mumbai’s class conflict and cosmopolitanism through the amusing life of a bathroom caretaker.
TIME 8.30 pm
AT Yashwant Natya Mandir, JK Sawant Marg, Joshi Vadi, Matunga West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
ENTRY Rs 299 onwards
Indian Grey Hornbill. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Dedhia
Relax in the wild
Nature: Bring the kids along, and reconnect with the city’s avian friends at a bird-watching session. Learn to identify different species of birds with the help of experienced naturalists as you catch sight of some rare visitors to the city.
TIME 6.45 am to 11.30 am
MEETING POINT Cycle stand, near Main Entry Gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park,
Borivli East.
CALL 7738778789
ENTRY Rs 1,000