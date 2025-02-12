Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > From dining to bird watching Here are 6 unique activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

From dining to bird-watching: Here are 6 unique activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 February,2025 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

From dining to bird-watching: Here are 6 unique activities to do this weekend in Mumbai

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
From dining to bird-watching: Here are 6 unique activities to do this weekend in Mumbai
x
00:00

Thursday


Find yourself
Talk: Kick off your weekend with an introspective talk by Dutch author Valentijn Hoogenkamp (below) as he discusses his book, Antiboy — a memoir on gender, desire and the intricacies of a transitioning identity.
TIME 7 pm to 9 pm 
AT G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West. 
LOG ON TO district.in 
ENTRY Rs 249


Friday


Dine under the stars

Dine under the stars
Food: Taste romance at this al fresco dinner by Santé Spa Cuisine featuring dishes like strawberries and avo chaat plat, Kashmiri jardaloo biryani to give your special day a touch of spice.
TIME 11 am to 12 midnight 
AT Royal Opera House Gardens, Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg, Charni Road East, Girgaon. 
CALL 8767862222 
COST Rs 1,600 (for two people)

Saturday

Laugh out loud 

Laugh out loud 
Stand-up: Start the weekend with a heartly laugh at Gaurav Gupta’s (below) solo show where he enthralls audiences with observational humour, relatable jokes and personal anecdotes.
TIME 7 pm onwards  
AT Rooftop, Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Malad West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 1,499 onwards

Stretch your body 

Stretch your body 
Health: Sign up for this pole movement session by aerial fitness teacher Ria Bajaj to keep your body fit and agile as you learn this art celebrated for its athleticism and grace.
TIME 6 pm to 8 pm  
AT Studio Airbound, Empressa Building, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West. 
LOG ON TO troveexperiences.com 
ENTRY Rs 2,200

Sunday

Live out a city storyA moment from Todi Mill Fantasy

Live out a city story
Theatre: Head out to watch Todi Mill Fantasy, a long-running classic that explores Mumbai’s class conflict and cosmopolitanism through the amusing life of a bathroom caretaker.
TIME 8.30 pm 
AT Yashwant Natya Mandir, JK Sawant Marg, Joshi Vadi, Matunga West. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
ENTRY Rs 299 onwards

Indian Grey Hornbill. Pic Courtesy/Sachin DedhiaIndian Grey Hornbill. Pic Courtesy/Sachin Dedhia

Relax in the wild
Nature: Bring the kids along, and reconnect with the city’s avian friends at a bird-watching session. Learn to identify different species of birds with the help of experienced naturalists as you catch sight of some rare visitors to the city. 
TIME 6.45 am to 11.30 am
MEETING POINT Cycle stand, near Main Entry Gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, 
Borivli East. 
CALL 7738778789
ENTRY Rs 1,000

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide weekend guide mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK