Head to an evening of stand up comedy in Andheri

A studio presents a stand-up comedy league that will feature familiar names who look set to make this suburban venue your new go-to arena for laughter

Ruhi Sachdeva and Punit Pania. Pic courtesy/Instagram

This Friday night, laugh your way with a fun line-up of established and upcoming artistes, organised by Flat Feet Studio and produced by Chalta Hai Comedy. What began in March this year as an invite-only BYOB (Bring Your Own Banter) open mic has gained popularity since then. Its success inspired the space to develop a weekly show featuring established comedians. The space was born out of the owner Ruhi Sachdeva’s love for stand-up comedy and her disdain for heading to Bandra for laughs. “Whenever one thinks of comedy shows, they think of Bandra. Our aim is to bring comedy back to Andheri” she reasons.

The line-up, featuring Siddhartha Shetty, Punit Pania, Chirayu Mistry, and Kautuk Srivastava, has been carefully curated to balance various genres and artistes, ensuring broad appeal for the audience. “For those watching comedy for the first time, this will be a variety, funny, and wildcard comedy show,” Pania, comedian and producer of the show, says. This diverse line-up brings together authentic artistes across backgrounds and ages, each with their unique style and delivery. “I wanted the art to align with the artiste, and create the perfect blend of the artiste’s algorithms and styles,” Sachdeva adds.

Comedy today is often consumed on social media, but it is more than just a 10-second clip on your phone. “I want people to have a good time and experience comedy in a live, immersive and charged atmosphere,” she remarks. “My set will focus on local issues, and discuss everything from potholes to property prices,” reveals Pania, adding, “The idea is to make this a regular Friday event, so people know that if they want to catch comedy on a Friday, they should head here.”

AGE GROUP 16 years and above

ON Today; 9 pm onwards

AT Flat Feet Studio, near Lower Oshiwara Metro Station, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 299 onwards