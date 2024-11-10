At this year’s music festival that coincides with the Northeastern city’s cherry blossom bloom, soak up classic acts like Boney M and Akon, and groove to fresh local talent

Maizie Williams (centre) at the Australia leg of the farewell tour

Listen to this article Witness performances by music veterans and local talent at Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong x 00:00

Every year in mid-November, Shillong and its surroundings are painted in shades of pink and white by the blooming cherry blossom trees. This year, it ought to bring back cherished memories as well. With disco pioneers Boney M arriving as part of their Farewell Tour and rap icon Akon performing for his Superfan Tour, the annual Cherry Blossom Music Festival promises to be a cross-generational nostalgia trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akon. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Rapper Daiaphi Lamare aka Reble who grew up in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills believes the state deserves the star-studded line-up. While Boney M’s performance featuring founding member Maizie Williams will come right in time leading up to Christmas in the hill state, where the ensemble’s songs are a crowd favourite, younger listeners like Lamare grew up listening to the likes of Akon, Eminem, and Biggie. “Unlike Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, no global hip-hop artiste has emerged from Shillong yet. For that reason, you’ll still hear tunes by these OG icons playing loud when you step out on our streets,” she explains.

Reble (centre) in traditional tribal attire. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

The rapper reminds us to keep an eye on the local talent that will take stage amid the global heavyweights. Khasi Bloodz, a hip-hop duo from the Khasi tribe, and collective Dewdrops — one of the few reggae ensembles in Northeastern India — top Lamare’s list. “Our artistes have been hustling with their head down for years. They’re now at the cusp of blowing up. You wouldn’t want to miss it,” she suggests.

A moment from the 2023 edition of the music festival

For organiser Jason Manners of Rockski EMG, the festival marks another plan coming into bloom. “This year, our goal is to create an immersive atmosphere that goes beyond music with multiple experiential zones,” he tells us. The Japan Arena, for instance, will feature sumo wrestling demonstrations, anime showcases, a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, and art workshops. “This edition is all about creating memorable moments, giving everyone a chance to try something new, and fully soak in the immaculate vibe of Shillong,” he signs off.

A cherry blossom bloom spotted in Shillong this year

ON November 15 and 16

AT Kurkalang Stadium, Bhoirymbong, Shillong.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 2,399 onwards

Also check out

. Bandland

Headlined by American heavy metal veterans Avenged Sevenfold, this rock and metal festival should be on every metalhead’s list.

ON November 23

AT NICE Grounds, Madavara, Bengaluru.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

. Hornbill Festival

This convergence of musicians from across the country celebrates Naga culture through its music, dance and food culture.

ON December 1 to 10

AT Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Nagaland.

LOG ON TO hornbillfestival.com

. NH7 Weekender

Mark your calendars to catch acts like English rapper Jorja Smith and Bollywood and jazz veteran Usha Uthup.

ON December 14 and 15

AT Teerth Fields, Teerth Town Road, Sus, Pune.

LOG ON TO insider.in

Also Read: From Amit Trivedi to Jorja Smith: NH7 Weekender 2024 announces lineup for its 15th edition on December 14 - 15