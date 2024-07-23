Shillong's Soulgroove kicks off nationwide tour in Mumbai today

After their breakthrough at the Ziro Music Festival last year, the Shillong-based trio of Soulgroove set out on a cross country tour starting in Mumbai today

(From left) Elza, John (on drums, in background) and Zediah perform at the Ziro Music Festival in 2023

Every teenager dreams of being in a band. If you are born in the North East of India, for many, it’s a natural choice. The unexplored natural beauty aside, the region flourishes with a diversity in musical talent that is yet to be tapped in. One such pool of talent, Soulgroove, will be making a pitstop in Mumbai with an opening performance of their tour, India on Fyah in Bandra.

“It was our performance at the Ziro Music Festival last year that opened doors for us,” says Zediah Hynniewta, vocalist and guitarist for the Shillong-based band. Since 2018, the trio of Hynniewta and siblings, Elza and John Rymbai, have been a familiar sight on the musical circuit in the region. “We have been performing for almost five years now. The key was to find our own identity as a band. The last four years enabled us to achieve that,” he shares.



Zediah Hynnewtie, Elza Rymbai and John Rymbai

The origins of the band go back to Elza and John who started out as siblings playing music in school. Elza, who handles vocals and guitars, recalls, “John and I loved playing music in school. We started jamming and playing with other people. We were young and being in a band was a cool, fun thing to do.” This is not unusual for youngsters in Shillong. Meghalaya’s capital city has produced bands such as Dymbur, Afflatus and Soulmate over the years that have left a legacy. Zediah notes, “People say it is the rock capital, but I feel it is the music capital because there is such diversity. All three of us grew up listening to rock and R&B, but over the years we were exposed to many different influences. For example, we were influenced by Soulmate who played the blues. We had Great Society and Mojo as well.”

Yet, the trio found their voice in reggae and soul. Their influences range from Bob Marley and Aretha Franklin to Los Lonely Boys and the Beatles. Their debut EP, Soulgroovin’ (2023) showcases this in oodles. This writer would pick Better part of me and Dear Stella for their lyrical flow, while tracks like Fyah and Find your way to you stand out with their groovy rhythm and catchy guitar play.

Their latest track, Shoebox marks a completion to the theme, Zediah reveals. “Shoebox was our way of wrapping up the fire theme that defined Soulgroovin’. We want to try something new with our next album, and this was our way of bookending it,” he adds.

What makes the North East so conducive for musicians across genres? “I would say that we are a small group of people. In that sense, the musicians are a close-knit community in the North East. We have a camaraderie that is different in, for instance, large cities like Mumbai or Delhi,” the band’s 21-year-old drummer John Rymbai remarks.

It is this close-knit community that enables them to set out on tours. “Tours are a combination of finding the right management and your own voice. Our performance at Ziro Music Festival set the ball rolling with more people across the country reaching out. Also, social media has brought bands and musicians closer today. It is much easier,” Zediah says.

The multi-city tour starting today will see them head out to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pondicherry before returning to Shillong and the North East leg. “Going on a multi-city tour is scary, I am not going to lie,” 22-year old Zediah shares, adding, “But at the same time, it is exciting. The thrill of trying out something new for the first time is unlike anything.” Mumbaikars will get a taste of it today.

ON Today; 10 pm onwards

AT Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 9619930030

