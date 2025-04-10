After a long wait of 16 years, he is being extradited to India...He should be sentenced to death in a crowded square in Mumbai so that people who look at India with evil intentions will be left shaken, Priyanka told ANI

Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded the public execution of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Rana. PTI/Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for the severest punishment for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, urging the he be executed in a public square in Mumbai to serve as a strong deterrent against those harboring malicious intentions toward India.

"After a long wait of 16 years, he is being extradited to India...He should be sentenced to death in a crowded square in Mumbai so that people who look at India with evil intentions will be left shaken," Priyanka told ANI.

"I am hopeful that Hafiz Saeed, David Headley will also be brought to India and will be given strict punishment," she added further.

Tahawwur Rana is a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and after a wait of 16 long years he finally being extradited to India.

A Pakistani-Canadian national, Rana, was convicted in the US for helping Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives and supplying material support to the group behind the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor to handle the trials and related proceedings in the National Investigation Agency case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI against Tahawwur Hussain Rana and David Coleman Headley, who remains imprisoned in the United States following a plea deal.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Narender Mann, Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to NIA case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts, for a period of 3 years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier," the Ministry of Home Affairs notified on April 9.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of Rana upon his arrival.

The US Secretary of State had signed the surrender warrant authorizing Rana's extradition to Indian authorities on February 11. Rana's legal counsel subsequently filed an emergency stay motion seeking to challenge that order. On April 7, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Rana's petition for a stay of his extradition.

The Indian government has long pursued his extradition and a recent decision by the US Supreme Court has cleared the way for his transfer to India.

(With ANI inputs)