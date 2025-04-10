Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Man arrested in Assam for posting video of train passing over him

Man arrested in Assam for posting video of train passing over him

Updated on: 10 April,2025 01:59 PM IST  |  Assam
PTI |

Top

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district after uploading a video in which he appeared to lie between railway tracks as a train passed over him. Police are continuing to investigate the viral stunt, which the man later claimed was edited

Man arrested in Assam for posting video of train passing over him

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Man arrested in Assam for posting video of train passing over him
x
00:00

A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for uploading a video where he was seen lying between railway tracks as a train passed over him, a police officer said on Thursday.


The officer said the accused, Papul Alom Barbhuiya (27), was arrested on Tuesday by Lala police.


In the 31-second video uploaded by Barbhuiya on Facebook earlier this week, he is seen lying between the tracks at Lala railway station and filming a train that purportedly passed over him.


PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Barbhuiya, who identifies himself as a video game programmer on his social media profile and is reportedly a resident of Bengaluru, posted another video the next day claiming that the previous clip was edited.

He claimed he had downloaded the portion of the train passing over from the internet and cautioned others against attempting similar stunts.

"Following his arrest, Barbhuiya was produced in court. He has been granted bail," the officer added.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

assam north east india national news India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK