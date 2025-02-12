Come for the music, stay for the style seemed to be the mantra at the recently concluded 2025 Grammys. A stylist decodes the night’s hottest trends for your wardrobe

Doechii flaunts a pin-striped gown at the award ceremony; (right) Cardi B’s bedazzled tiger print look. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Yes, the Grammys are undeniably music’s biggest night but they’re also a treat for fashion lovers across the board. This time around, the 2025 Grammys ceremony served up an interesting and adventurous mix of sartorial picks which, diverse as they may seem, pointed to the year’s hottest style trends, especially in terms of occasion-wear. “As far as award ceremonies go, the Grammys red carpet is undoubtedly one of the edgiest. The couture is avant-garde and over-the-top, but pared down versions of these styles can work their way into non-celebrity closets with ease,” observes celebrity fashion stylist, Mitali Ambekar.

Beyoncé in over the elbow gloves; (right) Chrissy Teigen in a sheer gown

Keep it sheer

See-through fabrics were the night’s hottest picks, with celebrities interpreting the trend in risqué to more demure looks. While Chrissy Teigen’s sheer black gown featured a strategically-placed corset, Victoria Monet wore a mint green gown with a sheer, flowy cape. Gracie Abrams too wore a buttery chiffon gown with a delicate sheer veil. To make this trend more wearable, Ambekar recommends smart layering. “Wear a slip dress, bodysuit or bralette underneath your sheer top or dress for a more balanced look. You could also pair sheer fabrics with more structured pieces such as a leather jacket, or tailored trousers to make your look appear less bridal and more modern. Finally, keep your accessories to a bare minimum and let the fabric be the star of your look,” she suggests.

Jaden Smith in a quirky headpiece; Shaboozey rocks a fringed scarf; Gracie Abrams in a chiffon gown

Make a statement

Fashion in 2025 will be bold and unapologetically quirky, as the meteoric popularity of kitschy accessories, such as sculptural corsets and purses that look more like conceptual art, suggests. The Grammys red carpet was no exception, with Jaden Smith accessorising his sleek black suit with a castle-inspired headpiece and Doechii’s charcoal grey pin-striped gown featuring head-turning sculptural hips. “When opting for a more avant-garde look, choose unconventional silhouettes including designs that feature oversized, sculptural or asymmetrical elements. Don’t overcrowd your look by doing too much — pick one statement piece or element and design the rest of your look around it. Doechii presents an excellent example by choosing a muted colour to keep her sculptural dress from looking too theatrical. A good starting point is a bold headpiece, a structured coat or statement footwear, which can add an avant-garde element to your ensemble, without dramatically altering your signature style,” Ambekar advises.

Mitali Ambekar

Shimmer and shine are always fine

Metallics have always been a red-carpet favourite, but this year, the sequins were brighter and more sparkly than ever before. Celebrities also personalised the trend as per their own personas, with Cardi B donning a bedazzled tiger print gown that also had a feathered train. Kacey Musgraves, on the other hand, pared down the drama of her gold sequinned skirt with a crisp white tank top. Men also took to the trend with equal flair — Babyface opted for rhinestone lapels to dress up his plain black suit, and Shaboozey flaunted a silver jacket and a fringed scarf. For a look that screams effortless glamour, Ambekar suggests balancing your metallic pieces with neutral counterparts. For instance, a sequined skirt with a plain white or black top is a timeless pick. She also recommends sticking to sleek silhouettes and structured pieces to prevent the look from wearing you. Similarly, skip accessories or keep them to a minimum.

Opera glam, yes ma’am

Old Hollywood-style glamour was on full display, with an operatic twist for an even more dramatic flair. Beyoncé was a stylish forerunner with her coordinated over-the-elbow gloves. Kelsea Ballerini added her own spin with a chic white opera coat over her sparkly black minidress. And then, of course, along came Chappell Roan with her sheer fingerless gloves only adding to the surrealness of her illustrated tulle gown. When recreating this style, Ambekar recommends dramatic outerwear, such as an opera coat or faux fur stole. For a more vintage take, incorporate opera gloves in satin or mesh. Finish your look with classic hair and makeup — red lips, soft curls and winged eyeliner are the perfect retro touches to bring your outfit together, she signs off.