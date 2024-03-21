World Water Day 2024: Take this quiz to check how much you know about water

On World Water Day, we’ve curated a quiz about the most precious and common substance found on our planet. Let’s see how well you fare
Representation Pic
While brushing your teeth, on an average, how may gallons of water is used?
Four
Ten
Eight
Which country/continent is home to over 90 per cent of the world’s fresh water?
Canada
Russia
Antarctica
ADVERTISEMENT
How much per cent of India’s freshwater is used for agriculture?
65 per cent
80 per cent
50 per cent
What is the term given for the pleasant smell that emanates from the soil after the first rains?
Mizzle
Cascade
Petrichor
Which of these is a mangrove forest that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
Araku Valley
Sunderbans
Saputara
One of these is not a tributary of the River Ganga. Which one?
Gomti
Kosi
Tungabhadra
What is the local term given to a distinctly Indian style of water architecture that comprises of wells, ponds and a long flight of steps leading to the water body?
Vav
Pyaav
Talao
Do your bit
The Environmentalist Foundation of India is planning a special beach clean-up today at Mahim beach on World Water Day. They are calling for volunteers to join them for the two-hour long clean-up along the shoreline.
On: Today; 8 am to 10 am
Meeting Point: Mahim Causeway Beach, opposite Michael’s Church.
Call: 8925858052 (to register)
Answers
1. Four
2. Antarctica
3. 80 per cent
4. Petrichor
5. Sunderbans
6. Tungabhadra
7. Vav