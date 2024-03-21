World Water Day 2024: Take this quiz to check how much you know about water

On World Water Day, we’ve curated a quiz about the most precious and common substance found on our planet. Let’s see how well you fare

Representation Pic

While brushing your teeth, on an average, how may gallons of water is used?

Four

Ten

Eight

Which country/continent is home to over 90 per cent of the world’s fresh water?

Canada

Russia

Antarctica

How much per cent of India’s freshwater is used for agriculture?

65 per cent

80 per cent

50 per cent

What is the term given for the pleasant smell that emanates from the soil after the first rains?

Mizzle

Cascade

Petrichor

Which of these is a mangrove forest that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

Araku Valley

Sunderbans

Saputara

One of these is not a tributary of the River Ganga. Which one?

Gomti

Kosi

Tungabhadra

What is the local term given to a distinctly Indian style of water architecture that comprises of wells, ponds and a long flight of steps leading to the water body?

Vav

Pyaav

Talao

Do your bit

The Environmentalist Foundation of India is planning a special beach clean-up today at Mahim beach on World Water Day. They are calling for volunteers to join them for the two-hour long clean-up along the shoreline.

On: Today; 8 am to 10 am

Meeting Point: Mahim Causeway Beach, opposite Michael’s Church.

Call: 8925858052 (to register)

Answers

1. Four

2. Antarctica

3. 80 per cent

4. Petrichor

5. Sunderbans

6. Tungabhadra

7. Vav