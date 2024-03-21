Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > World Water Day 2024 Take this quiz to check how much you know about water
<< Back to Elections 2024

World Water Day 2024: Take this quiz to check how much you know about water

Updated on: 22 March,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

On World Water Day, we’ve curated a quiz about the most precious and common substance found on our planet. Let’s see how well you fare

World Water Day 2024: Take this quiz to check how much you know about water

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
World Water Day 2024: Take this quiz to check how much you know about water
x
00:00

While brushing your teeth, on an average, how may gallons of water is used? 
Four
Ten
Eight


Which country/continent is home to over 90 per cent of the world’s fresh water? 
Canada
Russia
Antarctica


How much per cent of India’s freshwater is used for agriculture? 
65 per cent
80 per cent
50 per cent


What is the term given for the pleasant smell that emanates from the soil after the first rains?
Mizzle
Cascade
Petrichor

Which of these is a mangrove forest that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
Araku Valley
Sunderbans
Saputara

One of these is not a tributary of the River Ganga. Which one?
Gomti
Kosi
Tungabhadra

What is the local term given to a distinctly Indian style of water architecture that comprises of wells, ponds and a long flight of steps leading to the water body?
Vav
Pyaav
Talao

Do your bit
The Environmentalist Foundation of India is planning a special beach clean-up today at Mahim beach on World Water Day. They are calling for volunteers to join them for the two-hour long clean-up along the shoreline.
On: Today; 8 am to 10 am
Meeting Point: Mahim Causeway Beach, opposite Michael’s Church. 
Call: 8925858052 (to register)

Answers
1. Four 
2. Antarctica 
3. 80 per cent 
4. Petrichor 
5. Sunderbans 
6. Tungabhadra 
7. Vav 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Nature environment
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK