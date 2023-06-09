Breaking News
This week-long exhibition in Mumbai will celebrate the legendary Nanabhoy Palkhivala

Updated on: 09 June,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Nanabhoy (Nani) A Palkhivala — The Legend is an exhibition that recollects and celebrates the life of the man who is credited for upholding and fighting for India’s constitutional structure

Palkhivala delivers a post-budget speech. File Pic

It takes a hero to be a jack of all and master in most. And, luckily for India, this hero came to us in the form of a lawyer when everyone needed him the most.

Nanabhoy Palkhivala, born on January 16, 1920 is known for achieving his quest to protect the Constitution of India, and its basic structure, especially in the Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala judgment that played a crucial role during the Emergency. He once wished to become an English lecturer.


(From left) Ravinder Narain, Tehmtan R Andhyarujina, Nani Palkhivala and Jim Dadachanji in the Supreme Court in 1973
But it is believed that after being rejected due to his stammer, he started out as a journalist earning Rs 15 a month. He would later go on to become one of the greatest orators in the country. Back then, there were two Budget speeches that the nation would look forward to hearing — one was by the Union Finance Minister, and another by Palkhivala — which was nothing short of an exhaustive post-mortem of the year’s budget.


Dr William G Bowen, president of Princeton University, confers the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws on Nani Palkhivala in 1978. Pics courtesy/Tata central Archives
To celebrate the life and achievements of “The Legend”, as he was rightly referred to by his followers, Tata Central Archives will host a week-long exhibition in Fort’s Mumbai University Convocation Hall. In collaboration with the Nani A Palkhivala Memorial, the exhibition aims to inform visitors about the impact Palkhivala has made on the coming generation of lawyers and leaders. The exhibition will also display various accolades that he received during the span of his illustrious career. 

On: June 10, 2 pm to 7 pm; June 11 to 16, 10 am to 7 pm
At: Mumbai University Convocation Hall, entry from Rajabai Tower gate, opposite Oval Maidan, Fort

