Hark thou hear

Updated on: 17 December,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sammohinee Ghosh | sammohinee.ghosh@mid-day.com

Listen to some of the coolest classics, wacky stories and a host of nostalgic and cheery tales with our Christmas podcast picks

Hark thou hear

The Christmas tree at New York’s Rockefeller Centre


In the mood


A Cozy Christmas podcast is about celebrating the holiday season in the different moods of comfort. Tune in to listen to guest speakers share if they like eggnog more than hot chocolate, sun more than snow, and white lights more than fairy lights. Sometimes, the series also reads out classic crime stories by writers such as Edgar Wallace. 
LOG ON TO spotify.com



Music to our ears


Music to our ears

Tinsel Tunes holds your hand through the history of popular X’mas songs. Old tracks, contemporary music, songs you love, and the ones you dislike — will be studied in detail. The show explores musical compositions and often breaks into a ditty. 
LOG ON TO spotify.com

Past perfect

One of the longest-running podcasts, Christmas Past comprises backstories, memories, interviews and discussions. Learn about the festive context to the Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree, chestnuts, poinsettias, the cinnamon bear and snow globes in this show. 
LOG ON TO spotify.com

Save the day

In this episodic musical comedy titled Undertaking Christmas by Joel B New, party planner Nick Holliday returns to his hometown Indiana to save his family funeral home from going six feet under right before X’mas. The musical presents songs that feel like a holiday hug.   
LOG ON TO spotify.com

The classic touch

If you’re someone who likes returning to an avant-garde spin on life and revelries, listen to The Dead, a podcast that narrates James Joyce’s story by the same name. It delves into the magic of life and death.
LOG ON TO spotify.com 

Also listen in

*Christmas Stories
*OTR Christmas Shows
*John Henry Holiday

