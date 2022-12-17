Hark thou hear

Listen to some of the coolest classics, wacky stories and a host of nostalgic and cheery tales with our Christmas podcast picks

The Christmas tree at New York’s Rockefeller Centre

In the mood

A Cozy Christmas podcast is about celebrating the holiday season in the different moods of comfort. Tune in to listen to guest speakers share if they like eggnog more than hot chocolate, sun more than snow, and white lights more than fairy lights. Sometimes, the series also reads out classic crime stories by writers such as Edgar Wallace.

Music to our ears

Tinsel Tunes holds your hand through the history of popular X’mas songs. Old tracks, contemporary music, songs you love, and the ones you dislike — will be studied in detail. The show explores musical compositions and often breaks into a ditty.

Past perfect

One of the longest-running podcasts, Christmas Past comprises backstories, memories, interviews and discussions. Learn about the festive context to the Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree, chestnuts, poinsettias, the cinnamon bear and snow globes in this show.

Save the day

In this episodic musical comedy titled Undertaking Christmas by Joel B New, party planner Nick Holliday returns to his hometown Indiana to save his family funeral home from going six feet under right before X’mas. The musical presents songs that feel like a holiday hug.

The classic touch

If you’re someone who likes returning to an avant-garde spin on life and revelries, listen to The Dead, a podcast that narrates James Joyce’s story by the same name. It delves into the magic of life and death.

