Pigments derived from stones on the banks of Chenna River

IF you’ve ever wandered into the television aisle of an electronics showroom, hypnotised by the endless rows of massive TV screens playing the same wildlife scene in sync, you’ve walked right into a classic jungle scheme. “In the wild, bright shades help birds stand out from the rest. The shinier and brighter they look, the higher the chances of being noticed by a potential mate,” explains nature education officer Akash Mhadgut. Once Mumbaikars scrub away the last speck of colour after tomorrow’s Holi celebrations, Mhadgut will invite them to the Chenna trail at Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s North Division in Yeoor for a trail titled Colours of Nature: Explained. “Spring is upon us and the flora and fauna on the banks of Chenna River that flows through the national park is thriving with new life. There isn’t a better time to understand the science behind these hues,” the naturalist explains.

Vigor’s Sunbird. Pic Courtesy/Vaibhav Haldipur

On the banks of the river, the first clues that paint a better picture emerge, literally. “The mineral rich rocks in the region helped early inhabitants derive colours centuries ago. A sulphur-rich rock, for instance, will deposit yellow shades when rubbed on a surface. A rock with high iron or manganese content, on the other hand, gives you a brownish red hue,” he reveals, adding that these methods are also believed to have helped cave paintings in the Kanheri Caves Complex situated southwards.

Plain Tiger butterfly. Pic Courtesy/Akash Mhadgut

If you’re still bitter about walking into that scheme earlier, it should be some consolation that you’re at least not alone. The male Purple Sunbird is a hardened charmer, after all. “The bird has evolved to show bright yellow or red streaks on its feathers when it is ready to mate. A shiny, bright plumage tells the female he comes from an abundance of resources like food and safe shelter. And thus, they agree to mate,” Mhadgut explains. The Vigor’s Sunbird or Sahyadri Sunbird adopts a similar modus operandi, except the colour of choice is a bright red in this case.

Purple Sunbird. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Life in the jungle is not all about painting for leisure and mating, however. For many inhabitants like the moths and butterflies of the forest, colours are a defence mechanism that could save their life. “The bright colours are not simply ornamental. Predators often consider bright colours on insects unpalatable and steer clear of them. On the other hand, many butterflies like the yellow leaf butterfly fade into their surroundings courtesy of their leafy hues,” the naturalist reveals.

Akash Mhadgut (centre) leads a previous trail in the forest

While the colours are in full bloom for now, Mhadgut points to a worry looming over the purple winged enchanter, the humble leaf butterfly and many more inhabitants. “With their habitats declining owing to deforestation, these species might no longer have the resources to pull it all off,” he warns. But there’s a splash of relief, nonetheless. The expert believes that the species have, and will continue to evolve with the changing conditions to keep the complex play of colours going. In other words, as Jeff Goldblum assured us in Jurassic Park (1993), life finds a way.

ON March 16; 4 pm to 6 pm

MEETING POINT Kajupada Bus Stop, Ghodbunder Road.

CALL 8591382079

ENTRY Rs 150 (5 to 12 years);

Rs 300 (12 years and above)