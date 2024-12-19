This performance showcase in Mumbai highlights talents of differently-abled, neurodivergent and atypical individuals

An annual showcase brings together differently-abled, neurodivergent and atypical individuals for a performance that highlights unsung heroes

Participants rehearse ahead of the performance

On the week that the new Superman trailer comes out, there is another saga of heroes being readied at the familiar Bandra hub of St Andrews’ Auditorium. Ashaita Mahajan, co-founder Cafe Arpan and trustee, Yash Charitable Trust (YCT), is busy with the planning for the annual showcase of the trust’s members, Saarang Sandhya, when she answers our call. “The whole idea of Saarang Sandhya was to celebrate International Day for Persons with Disabilities [on December 3],” she shares. Better late than never, as the programme will seek to break down the barriers between the differently-abled and others on stage.

“The performance is primarily a way to show that the world is a better place when people with, and without disabilities, come together on a common platform. There aren’t that many differences between us,” Mahajan adds. Titled Guardians of the Unlikely, the performance showcase will include eight skits featuring musical performances, drama and dance routines rolled into one 90-minute long performance. Interspersed with intervals, the show is being managed by a team of 50 individuals. “The showcase is not just a moment for members of the YCT community to shine, but also the larger support groups that we often work and collaborate with,” the trustee points out.



The troupe rehearses a song on stage

Among those working closely with the performers is co-trustee Sia Mirchandani. Revealing that the preparation began almost four months ago, she says, “The performance revolves around unsung heroes. Everyone is a hero in their own way, but there are some who underplay their role. They are the ones we hope to bring attention to.”

The platforming of such talent is one of the key reasons the trust pays such attention to the showcase, Mahajan notes. The audition process was a long, but a fun experience. “We try to pick up the nuances of their personality and assign characters accordingly,” Mirchandani reveals.



A moment from a previous performance

Yet, does the challenge of performing on a public stage result in any cold feet, we ask. No, says Mirchandani. The exuberance is shared by the performers as well. She says, “They want to do so much more than we can plan. We sometimes tone it down. They are all very excited. For the participants, to get a platform to perform, and display their talents is what makes it such an exciting opportunity.”



Ashaita Mahajan and Sia Mirchandani

The showcase also marks a decade of the NGO’s operations in the city. “We started 10 years ago, and have some big things coming up in 2025. Hopefully, there are many more to come,” shares Mahajan.

ON Today; 7 pm

AT St Andrews’ Auditorium, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST R300 (Seating on first come-first served basis)