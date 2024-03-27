Love wearing shirts of your favourite bands? Check this out

This shirt from their musical collection is one for the classicists. What’s more is that they offer a wide variety to choose from

One of the reasons I love hard rock as a genre is the variety of cool T-shirts to flaunt your favourite bands. The same cannot be said for a Hindustani classical music fan. But the discovery of themadriyazi.com could possibly change that view. This shirt from their musical collection is one for the classicists. What’s more is that they offer a wide variety to choose from.

Log on to themadriyazi.com

Cost Rs 799

