An Andheri-based athlete will aim to popularise ultimate frisbee, a lesser-known non-contact sport, with a new programme in the city

Players during a Sunday match at Juhu Beach

Listen to this article Love frisbee? Explore the sport with Game Nights at Juhu Beach x 00:00

It’s that special time in the sporting calendar where the focus (momentarily) shifts to the athletes who have been working tirelessly away from the spotlight. If you head to Juhu Beach on a Sunday morning, you might find one in Samarth Shetty, a professional ultimate frisbee coach, and co-founder of School of Ultimate, who has his eyes set on promoting the sport in the city leading up to its possible Olympics debut soon.

ADVERTISEMENT



A moment from an evening session for adults

From the 2015 Asia Oceanic Championship in Hong Kong to the 2017 World Championships of Beach Ultimate, the humble disc aka frisbee is serious business for the athlete. Yet, for most passers-by at Juhu Beach who stop to catch a glimpse of his training sessions every week, it’s as good as an unidentified flying object. With the introduction of new Game Nights series starting tomorrow, enthusiasts will get the chance to deep-dive into the sport with a fun twist.

Decoding the disc

The athlete explains the sport to us using familiar analogies. “A seven-player team navigates its way through the field to get the disc to the end zone, much like a football game. But unlike the field sport, you cannot run past an opponent with the disc in hand; you’ll find a similar rule in basketball’s travel regulations,” he explains. A point, we learn, is scored when a pass is received inside the end zone, akin to American football.



Samarth Shetty and Shruti Chopra

Taking the game to the beach was far from a desperate measure for the Andheri-resident. “Ultimate frisbee is played on two surfaces — sand and grass. The stretches of Juhu Beach, where there is minimal public movement, provide the right space (the game requires a minimum area of 25m x 75m) and terrain. As of now, we haven’t tried taking our sessions to other beaches in the city,” he shares, adding that the community also heads to football turfs across the city for a change of scenery from time to time.

An equal sport

Shruti Chopra, co-founder, reveals how the sport is setting the bar high. The format followed in India, under the regulatory body Ultimate Players Association of India (a member of the World Flying Disc Federation), makes it one of the few mixed-gender sports in the country. “We follow a gender ratio rule that switches between a 3:4 ratio and 4:3 ratio between men and women every two points to give every player equal play time,” she informs us.

While this decision is a welcome one, another might garner mixed reactions. “Regular ultimate matches are self-officiated, meaning there is no referee who oversees the games. We place our trust in our teammates and opponents to play a fair game. In international matches, you’ll see officials, but their intervention is minimal,” she reasons.

What’s the game plan?

The duo admits that the sport is competing with a host of more popular options available in the city today. One that stands out is the gradual resurrection of pickleball. Shetty reveals, “While a game of pickleball can be played on existing infrastructure, the need for a large enough field doesn’t pair well with the real estate rates here in Mumbai.”



Shetty (in white) instructs a player during a session

For Chopra, the barrier and the key to crack it, lies in ease of adoption. “Parents introduce children to the sports they grew up playing. We are up against popular games that they would rather opt for when presented with options. The key is to make it easier to get into by simplifying the concepts and presenting them to enthusiasts,” she suggests. With the Maharashtra State Championships slated for August 16 to 18, followed by the World Ultimate Championships in Australia on August 31, the duo has their post-Olympics plans taken care of.

ON Tomorrow, 4 pm (Game Night); Wednesdays, 8.30 pm onwards and Sundays, 7 am onwards (regular classes)

AT Juhu Beach (details revealed on registration)

Log on to: @schoolofultimate on Instagram

ENTRY Rs 200 (Game Night)

Also Read: Olympic design through the ages

Top gear

Experts recommend these standard 175gm discs to kickstart your journey

>>Discraft

Log on to: Discraft Ultra on amazon.in

>>Aria

Log on to: @ariadiscs

Get game ready

>>Mumbai Ultimate Frisbee

This community of ultimate frisbee players hosts regular camps and workshops for beginners in the city.

Log on to: @mumbai.ultimate

>>Storm Chasers

One of Mumbai’s oldest ultimate frisbee clubs, their beginner camps and friendly matches can be the perfect first introduction to the game.

Log on to: @stormchasers.mumbai