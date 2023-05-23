Watch artists unravel the mystery of poet Kabir's poetry, music and philosophy at this workshop in the city

A mid-week workshop seeks to bring the healing verses of poetry and its unique philosophy to urban musicians in these fractured times

A previous session by Pragnyaa Sharma in Mumbai. Pics Courtesy/@Kabirfestivalmumbai

Gulzar has borrowed from him. So has the band, Indian Ocean. It might be 600 years since they were first sung, but the verses of Kabir, the 15th century poet and mystic, remain uniquely relevant today. “Especially in these fractured times,” says Falguni Desai, co-organiser of Kabir festival. This week, the festival is hosting a workshop in the city that will enlighten attendees about the essence of the philosophy that goes far beyond simple verse.

“Kabir is an idea — a philosophy and a way of looking at the world with ourselves in it,” Desai remarks. This is precisely why the festival has been holding these workshops every year, with traditional folk singers such as Parvathy Baul and Prahlad Singh Tipaniya.

Prahlad Singh Tipaniya; (right) Explains music to his students. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

“The intention is to host people who are steeped in the philosophy and understand it in great depth. They are not just singers, but practise the tradition,” she says. This involves understanding more than technical details of music.

The workshop is hosted by veteran folk artiste Padma Shri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya, Dev Narayan Sarolia and Ajay Tipaniya, who will unravel the mystery of Kabir’s poetry, music and the tradition to participants. The workshop will include conversations on the philosophy, times and culture that gave rise to the verses.

Tipaniya explains, “My life has revolved around the work of Kabir’s poetry and the mystic saints. It is a world of its own.” The Padma Shri-awardee explains that in the mad rush of the world today, people often lose sight of the threads that connect society. “If you were to explore the tradition, you would find verses and stories that connect society to nature, animals and the importance of maintaining a balance. That’s a necessary message in today’s world,” he adds, detailing

the workshop.

That experience and insight, gathered through generations of folk poetry, is crucial, notes Desai. “Interestingly, Kabir never wrote anything. His poetry was passed down orally, as it was in Indian culture.” These songs, over generations, acquired new colours organically. Kabir is celebrated in Kutch, Malwa and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. “As the compositions are passed on, they naturally change to capture the taste, language and nuances of the region. In that way, the oral tradition is magical and unique to our country,” Desai points out.

For the last 12 years, the festival has been working to spread this philosophy as an attempt to build a more inclusive urban society. Desai notes, “We began the Kabir festival in 2011, because in the urban scenario, we felt that people were losing touch with the philosophy propagated through Kabir, the Sufi and Bhakti poets which transcend the barrier of religion. It is a personal spiritual journey of understanding yourself and your place in the universe. These workshops take spirituality out of societal and religious constructs and help you explore it on your own.”

She remarks that a growing number of young musicians are turning to Kabir as a mode of self-discovery. “I am not saying that it brings instant change. But ideas that are good and profound need to stay in our consciousness, especially that of artistes. It is bound to influence you in small and big ways,” she concludes.

On May 23 and 24; 4 pm to 8 pm

At One Design Studio, 76, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Call 9820599220 to register

Log on to @kabirfestivalmumbai

Cost Rs 2,400

(scholarships available)