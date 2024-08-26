Onam 2024: Find Kerala's unique Kasavu sarees here

If you haven’t already, this is your last call to shop for this gorgeous festive weave from Kerala, just in time for Onam

Representation pic

With Onam around the corner, can the classic Kasavu saree be far behind? The classic white and gold saree, with deep roots in Malayali culture, is hailed for its elegant restraint and unique aesthetic. Originally woven by hand, the saree is made of Kerala cotton and was once traditionally worn only by royalty. Today, the saree has been reinvented in various ways by brands across the country, some staying true to the saree’s cultural roots and some adding their own touch of whimsical modernity to an evergreen classic.

. Floral symphony: Yarn Culture by Sayujya

This Instagram-based saree store has curated a special collection of affordable Kerala soft cotton sarees with classic Kasavu borders. Of these, we were drawn to the design featuring delicate pink lotus flower prints (left), which harken back to the once-abundant lotuses in Kerala’s ponds.

COST Rs 1,750

LOG ON TO @yarn.culture on Instagram

. Tradition with a twist: Keraloom

This brand works directly with weavers from the Balaramapuram cluster, which is one of the three that have been GI-tagged by the Government of India. This gorgeous design features the traditional colours on handwoven tissue fabric (which is very popular right now), with a vibrant leaf border design. An investment piece, if we may say so ourselves.

COST Rs 14,999

LOG ON TO keraloom.in

. A hint of rose: Pichakam Weaves

For those who love the classics but with a hint of colour, this gorgeous handwoven cotton saree features elegant zari and subtle motifs with a delicate pink selvedge. It is perfect to wear and re-wear for the upcoming wedding and festive season.

COST Rs 12,860

LOG ON TO thesukoh.com

Shop like Mumbai’s Mallus

. Until you plan your next trip to God’s Own Country, we recommend following in the footsteps of Mumbai’s Malayalis, and heading to this cornerstone of Matunga. With prices beginning at about R1,100 for classic designs in high-quality Kerala cotton, you’re certain to be spoiled for choice.

AT Nalli Silks, No. 401, SI Concerns Building, Telang Road, Matunga East.

CALL 8424028686