Updated on: 15 August,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Princess of Bhavnagar Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil's great-grandfather was the first Indian king to give up his kingdom for a democratic India in 1947. In a candid chat for Independence Day, mid-day.com spoke to the Gujarat native, known to the world for her work in art and heritage, about the royal kitchens and her perspective on traditional recipes

Princess Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil started experimenting with the recipes of dishes from the royal kitchens during the Covid-19 pandemic and hasn't stopped since then. Photo Courtesy: Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil

Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, the princess of Bhavnagar, is known for her passion for art and heritage. However, few people know she also likes cooking, a hobby she developed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Gohil grew up in Mumbai and spent most of her childhood in the city. After completing her education, she returned to Bhavnagar, where she has been deepening her connection to her roots. This connection extends beyond her family's historical role in shaping Bhavnagar and includes exploring her culinary heritage

