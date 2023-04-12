Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 at these popular cricket channels

Tune in to these popular channels recommended by cricket enthusiasts for timely and accurate IPL updates

Pics courtesy/AFP, File pic

1 Cricket Updates Official: This Telegram channel is a favourite among fans for its live cricket updates. With almost 2,000 subscribers, the admin, @itsdhillon, rolls out interesting polls right before the matches to make the channel interactive, while also bringing to light popular opinions among subscribers. One such poll asked who the greatest IPL captain is: Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni. Dhoni won by a whopping 560 votes.

2 CricTracker@crictracker: This account is the most popular choice among Instagrammers. With over 2.4 million followers, it tracks IPL closely and gives accurate and timely statistics. It is usually the first one to post all the intense moments from the pitch, giving the fans a chance to relive their favourite IPL moments repeatedly.

3 Sexy Cricket Shots@sexycricketshotr: Sexy cricket shots, as is spelled out in its name, obsesses over staggering pitch moments. The Twitter handle posts videos and edits that have history-making potential, often comparing a particular player’s previous performances with their current performance.

4 Anurag Dwivedi@anuragdwivedi: Youtuber Anurag Dwivedi is known for his fact-based cricket predictions right before all matches. He keeps his 1.44 m subscribers updated with both on and off-field cricket news. Tracked for his expertise in fantasy cricket, he might be a favourite for that legion of cricket fans.

5 Aakash Chopra@cricketaakash: A former cricketer, Chopra’s Twitter account is best-loved for its solid cricket analysis with several quick-witted memes. If you’re looking for a good laugh coupled with facts this IPL season, you can follow his current take as a Hindi commentator for a popular channel.