Discuss cinema with filmmaker Anand Patwardhan at this masterclass in Mumbai

Hosted by filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, who’s known for his strong socio-political voice, this masterclass will encourage the audience to exchange notes with the creator

A still from the film, Bombay: Our City; (right) A still from Fishing in the sea of greed

While watching films privately can be an enriching experience, collective viewing helps us understand new and varied perspectives. The fellow feeling in reacting to a text as one group, while dissecting it individually, has its own thrill. And how many times do we watch a work of fiction, documentary or documentary short and want to discuss the symbolic subtext with the makers? Or, just wish to pass on a word of appreciation? Cinema House, a community viewing opportunity put together by G5A Warehouse and BNP Paribas, marries both. As part of this offering, audiences get a chance to meet and discuss films — of different kinds — with cast and crew members, and directors, too.

A moment from Reason

This weekend, documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan will engage in a conversation with viewers at G5A Warehouse. But Patwardhan is not expecting to chat with lovers or students of cinema alone. He shares, “I hope it is not just students of cinema. I will not just be looking at cinema in this session. I am interested in the society at large and therefore, I am looking forward to witnessing a cross-section that deeply cares about what’s happening in the country and what has been historically happening to us.” About the themes and topics he intends to survey during the interaction, he notes, “The idea is to take the audience through clippings from my body of work and leave the flow to be decided through questions and answers.” We are keen to spot snippets from his documentaries that reference the social, cultural and economic milieu in Mumbai.

Anand Patwardhan. Pics Courtesy/Anand Patwardhan, Sagnik

Taking place close on the heels of two Indian documentaries — Writing with Fire and The Elephant Whisperers — making their presence felt at the Academy Awards over the last two years, the event shines a light on a growing audience for the genre. Anuradha Parikh, founder and artistic director, G5A, notes, “The upcoming conversation at Cinema House is more about Patwardhan’s voice and narrative. Personally, I want to know what keeps him going despite the challenges and political climate of this country.”

On April 23; 12 pm

At G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi West, Worli.

insider.in

Cost Rs 250