Mumbai stylist dishes gender-neutral Barbie looks to pull off this summer

Taking a cue from the upcoming Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer, we’ve got three stylist-approved and gender-neutral looks to help you doll it up this summer

Paris Hilton in pink co-ord sweats for a casual everyday Barbie look. Pic courtesy/Instagram; (right) A still from the film’s trailer. Pic courtesy/YouTube

While memes around the new Barbie movie are having their moment in the spotlight, we’re getting ahead of the trend and giving you ready to sport Barbie Land-inspired looks for this season.

Gone are the days when pearl necklaces were restricted to a woman’s attire or when broad-shoulder shirts and chunky loafers were strictly reserved for men. New-age Barbie looks are for all. Celebrity fashion stylist Yesha Dattani shows us how to go from casual to work to a party night in all-Barbie and Ken androgynous outfits without overdosing on pink.

Glam up a Barbie Land look with high boots, a shimmery mini skirt and Y2K-inspired accessories. Representation pic

Better work it

For an office look, a plain or patterned pink knitted pullover with bootcut jeans or trousers hit the perfect balance of Barbie in the real world. Try a thin white cotton t-shirt to commute with, considering the soaring temperatures, and wear the pullover once you reach the office.

Dattani suggests accessorising your look with pink stilettos or white sneakers and a Casio G-Shock watch. If you’re rocking the short hair look this summer, part it to the side for a slick hairstyle.

Just playing it ‘caz’

Doll-up on your casual run to the grocery store. If you’re leaning towards a feminine look, Dattani suggests a floral dress with ankle-length Converse in iridescent or pastel colours for a skater-boy-ballet-girl look. The stylist adds, “Throw on a tropical print bandana in complementary colours and pair it with a mini sling, or a tote if you’re carrying your poodle along.” For a more comfortable look, try a velour Juicy Couture-like co-ord set in pink, teamed up with a white fanny pack and flip-flops.

For a masculine-leaning look, Dattani puts together a tight ribbed vest with Bermuda shorts in a paisley or floral print, with high-top sneakers or slides with socks. Add a chained necklace in silver to accessorise the look.

The androgynous all-glam look

Dattani notes, “I am in love with the new era of gender-neutral fashion. So many fabulous folks in India carry it off flawlessly. I love how men are pulling off skirts these days.” The stylist draws up a look for a shiny blazer set with a shimmery Y2K-inspired small shoulder bag and silver pumps for an ultra-glam look. Add some crystal hoops or earrings. Accessorise your look with some inspiration from Elton John.

Think bedazzled glasses and glittery blazers.

Another option can be a satin bustier or corset top with a shimmery mini skirt and long latex boots. Pair them with flashy pink earrings and a fur handbag for a sexy and fun night-out look.

Glam it up with thick mascara, a bold pink glossed lip and glittery eyeshadow.

Go out with a tight and slick low bun or a fresh blow-dried mane. Don’t be afraid of accessorising your look with heart-shaped glasses, pink jewellery, and feathered hats and bags. You can balance out hot pinks with shades of pink and pastels. Or throw in blacks and whites if you want to tone down your pinks.